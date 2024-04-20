Nate Diaz faces lawsuit, Ryan Garcia to uphold $500,000 agreement, Max Holloway's UFC 300 performance honored by MMA promotion: MMA News Roundup

Nate Diaz is being sued by 'Not Logan Paul', Ryan Garcia is set to honor weight miss agreement and an MMA promotion issues a new bonus system to honor a UFC star.

#3 Nate Diaz sued by 'Not Logan Paul' following 2023 street brawl

Nate Diaz has found himself in the midst of a civil lawsuit after Rodney Petersen, AKA 'Not Logan Paul', filed the notion following a street brawl that occurred between the two last year.

In April 2023, the former UFC welterweight was arrested and charged with second-degree battery after a video circulated online that appeared to show him locking Petersen in a chokehold until he was unconscious. Petersen then fell to the ground and sustained injuries to the back of his head.

In a recent report by MMA Junkie, 'Not Logan Paul' has claimed that Diaz initiated the incident and he is now seeking compensation for mental and physical distress, loss of earnings and medical bills.

Petersen's wife Bonnie Petersen, who has been named as a co-plaintiff, is also seeking damages such as loss of companionship.

#2 Ryan Garcia allegedly set to honor $500,000 per pound agreement after weight miss

Devin Haney has claimed that Ryan Garcia will honor their $500,000 per pound agreement, after 'King Ryan' missed weight ahead of their bout for the WBC super lightweight title.

Garcia stepped onto the scales at 143.2 pounds, 3.2 pounds over the championship limit. Not only does the mishap on the scales mean the 25-year-old is not eligible to win the title but he will also have to fork out $1.5 million for his miss as well as forfeit a percentage of his purse.

The pair had previously agreed to the $500,000 a pound stipulation at the press conference earlier this week, and per 'The Dream' himself on X, Garcia looks set to honor it. He tweeted:

"Ryan honored the 500k per pound.."

#1 MMA promotion announces new bonus system to honor Max Holloway's performance at UFC 300

Amsterdam-based MMA promotion Levels Fight League (LFL) has announced a new fight bonus in honor of Max Holloway.

'Blessed' delivered a career-best performance at UFC 300 last weekend when he faced Justin Gaethje for the BMF title. The Hawaii native dominated 'The Highlight' throughout the encounter but etched his name in UFC history in the final moments of the fight.

Holloway called for an iconic final 10-second throwdown, which Gaethje accepted, and with just a final second left on the clock, Holloway landed a huge overhand right that dropped Gaethje out cold on the canvas.

Following Holloway's stunning win at UFC 300, the LFL has since introduced a new incentive for fighters: the 'Max Point Throwdown Bonus'.

The MMA promotion stated that fighters would be eligible to claim the bonus if they initiate an exchange with a point to the centre of the octagon, like Holloway did against Gaethje.

The new bonus is also set to be in effect this weekend at the LFL 12 event in Media Haven, Amsterdam.

