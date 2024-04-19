"It took a year to regain conscious" - Fans react as Nate Diaz is sued by 'Not Logan Paul' following 2023 street brawl

Nate Diaz recently found himself entangled in a civil lawsuit filed by Rodney Petersen, also known as 'Not Logan Paul'. The legal action arose from a street altercation that took place in New Orleans in 2023.

Last year, the former UFC welterweight fighter was arrested and charged with second-degree battery after a video circulated on social media depicting him applying a chokehold to an individual impersonating Logan Paul.

Peterson was rendered unconscious and fell to the ground, exhibiting signs of a concussion immediately afterward. He also sustained bleeding from the back of his head due to the fall.

According to a recent report by MMA Junkie, 'Not Logan Paul' asserted that Diaz initiated the altercation while he was trying to mediate the situation. His wife, Bobbie Petersen, is also named as a co-plaintiff.

The lawsuit outlines that Petersen is seeking compensation for mental, physical, and emotional distress, along with medical bills and lost earnings. Additionally, his wife is seeking damages for the loss of companionship, services, affection, and support.

Fans responded to the lawsuit brought against Diaz with an array of reactions.

"lol, trying to sue because he tried fighting Nate and failed?"

"It took a year to regain conscious."

The confrontation between Diaz and Petersen occurred in the early hours of April 22 on Bourbon Street, following a Misfits Boxing event held at the XULA Convention Center. Simultaneously, a larger brawl involving influencer Chase Demoor unfolded. Earlier at the boxing event, Diaz and Demoor had been separated after exchanging words, with the Stockton native even tossing a water bottle.

Although Diaz was arrested in the days following the altercation, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office later decided not to pursue charges of second-degree battery against him.

When Jake Paul comically recreated Nate Diaz's Bourbon Street brawl

Last April, Jake Paul and his brother, Logan Paul, posted a humorous self-defense video on their social media platforms. The clip served as a witty jab in response to the viral footage of Nate Diaz choking out Rodney Petersen.

The video featured 'The Problem Child' playfully mimicking Diaz's shaky mannerisms while 'The Maverick' demonstrated the proper technique for escaping a chokehold, using a snorkel for added comedic effect.

The younger Paul sibling humorously teased Diaz by stating:

"Today, we’re going to be teaching you what to do if you see a homeless Stockton man trying to come at you in the middle of the streets. Now if you look anything like a Paul brother, keep your eyes peeled because the streets are hot."

Check out Jake Paul's video below:

