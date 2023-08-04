Nate Diaz finally breaks silence on choking out fake Logan Paul during New Orleans brawl

Back in April, Nate Diaz found himself at the center of controversy when he took part in a street brawl after a Misfits Boxing event. During the course of that brawl, the Stockton MMA legend was filmed choking out Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen, before dropping his unconscious body on the ground.

In the aftermath of the brawl, a warrant for Diaz's arrest was issued in New Orleans, and the former UFC star promptly turned himself in. Fortunately, the brawl didn't compromise his scheduled boxing match with Jake Paul. Now, months after the incident, Nate Diaz has finally sat down to talk about the brawl.

In an interview on the FULL SEND PODCAST, Nate Diaz spoke about a number of topics, ranging from a potential trilogy bout with longtime rival Conor McGregor, to the fight between him and Rodney Petersen.

Check the conversation from 10:02 minutes in the below video:

"I'm looking and then fake Logan Paul runs up in my face like 'Woah, woah, woah, woah' and I'm like 'Woah, back the f*** up' and I grabbed him by his hands cause he's like 'Woah, woah' and he pushed into me," said Diaz. "When he pushed into me, I had him in a headlock and all, the whole street was going crazy. I'm like 'These fools are gonna f*** me up' so I choked his *ss."

The brawl divided opinions in the MMA world, with some expressing disapproval over Diaz taking part in a brawl in his late thirties. Others, however, including Conor McGregor, were amused by the incident. Ultimately, Rodney Petersen later swore revenge on the MMA legend, but nothing has yet come of it.

When are Nate Diaz and Jake Paul fighting?

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are scheduled to take part in their highly anticipated boxing match tomorrow. Unfortunately, their bout will be in direct competition with SummerSlam, one of WWE's most important PPV events of the year. This could impact how wany PPVs their boxing match sells.

Diaz is likely to fall short against Paul, but some are holding out hope. Conor McGregor, in particular, has predicted a win in his old rival's favor. But given 'The Problem Child's' record against MMA fighters, Diaz will have a tall task ahead.