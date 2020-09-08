Nate Diaz fires back at Leon Edwards after trashing the BMF Championship

Nate Diaz hasn't fought since November 2019, but he's reportedly in talks to have a rematch with Jorge Masvidal in early 2021. Nate Diaz, despite his relatively low ranking in the UFC Welterweight division, is one of the company's biggest draws.

Jorge Masvidal earned a title shot after winning three fights in emphatic fashion in 2019, having a career resurgence. It was his Madison Square Garden BMF title fight against Nate Diaz that had the most buzz and also turned him into a major star.

After news broke out that UFC is looking to book Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2, No.3 ranked Welterweight Leon Edwards was less than pleased about it. He called the two "journeymen" and ridiculed the idea of the BMF title.

Nate Diaz hit back at Leon Edwards (and Khabib Nurmagomedov) and roasted him telling him that he's last place now:

Jorge Masvidal even responded to the post with laughter emojis as you can see in the comments section.

What will it take for Leon Edwards to get a title shot over someone like Nate Diaz?

Rumors have emerged that Leon Edwards will face Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson around November if things work out. While he doesn't need to take that fight, his lack of marketability has resulted in UFC overlooking him for a title shot constantly.

Despite his high rank, UFC normally gives preference to fighters like Nate Diaz who bring in big money. Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal would have made a lot of sense, but Gamebred chose to go with Nate Diaz instead.

Perhaps it's just about the money, but Jorge Masvidal stated after UFC 251 that he was only interested in a Kamaru Usman rematch. Leon Edwards is certainly worthy of a title shot but he may have to get one more win to secure his spot against the Welterweight Champion.