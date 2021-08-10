Nate Diaz fires shots at Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in latest tweets

Nate Diaz has continued his rivalry with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The 36-year-old Stockton native recently took to Twitter to throw shade at the pair of lightweights, while also implying that he will show McGregor how to beat Poirier.

After Diaz's win over the Irishman at UFC 196, he took on McGregor in a rematch at UFC 202. Although 'The Notorious' star exacted his revenge, he left the arena on crutches due to damage sustained from the leg kicks he threw at Diaz.

The fan favorite went on to post a video of McGregor praising Diaz for his toughness and and struggling to walk after the fight. His post comes after McGregor's horrific leg injury last month.

"You should’ve already learned from this," wrote Diaz.

You Should’ve already learned from this pic.twitter.com/RtbxDcNKw4 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 9, 2021

Minutes later, Diaz also uploaded a video of Dustin Poirier. From the caption, it can be deduced that the 36-year-old was claiming that he would show McGregor how to get the better of 'The Diamond'.

"Don’t trip tho I’ll show you how to do it," read Diaz's second tweet.

Don’t trip tho I’ll show you how to do it

💎 🔫 pic.twitter.com/tCqCleD8Kt — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 9, 2021

Conor McGregor fought Poirier for the first time in 2014 at UFC 178, where he emerged victorious. In their second outing, it was the No.1 lightweight who came out on top, defeating McGregor via TKO.

They fought each other for the third time at UFC 264 in July of this year. At the end of the first round, McGregor suffered a horrific leg break, which gave Poirier the victory.

Nate Diaz's unsettled rivalries with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz's rivalry with Conor McGregor is far from being settled. They have shared the octagon twice and it's likely that a trilogy fight could be on the cards when the Irishman recovers from his injury.

Conor McGregor has repeatedly claimed that his trilogy fight with Diaz will come to fruition at some point, however, he wants the bout to take place at lightweight.

Diaz also has unfinished business with Dustin Poirier. He was expected to challenge the Louisianan in October 2018, but the fight was canceled after Poirier was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Since then, Diaz and Poirier have consistently targeted each other on social media. Recently, Diaz hinted at fighting Poirier at middleweight and 'The Diamond' didn't back away from the challenge.

I'd touch you up at any weight — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard