"Easiest fight I ever had and now he's champion" - Nate Diaz jibes at Kamaru Usman for recent loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Nate Diaz has taken a shot at former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman following his loss to Leon Edwards. Usman beat Edwards via a unanimous decision in their first fight back in 2015.

However, in their rematch that transpired at UFC 278 last month, it was ‘Rocky’ who emerged victorious.

Edwards knocked Usman out cold with a thunderous head kick, ending ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ 15-fight UFC win streak and capturing the UFC welterweight title.

Prior to the Usman rematch, the UK MMA stalwart fought the legendary Nate Diaz in June 2021. After outworking Diaz for the better part of five rounds, Edwards was badly rocked by the Stockton native’s punches late in the fifth round. Regardless, 'Rocky' survived and was awarded a unanimous decision win against Diaz on the judges’ scorecards.

In his latest interview with ESPN MMA, Diaz criticized Kamaru Usman’s pre-fight behavior leading up to his UFC 278 rematch with Leon Edwards. Many in the MMA community hailed Usman as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) before UFC 278. Alluding to the same, Diaz jibed at Usman by stating the following (*quotes courtesy of @themaclifeofficial Instagram via ESPN MMA):

“You got Kamaru, he gets in and he’s acting like the G.O.A.T., fights f**king three or four title defenses and then he’s slept on his a** by a guy I just basically f**king beat. Who I was f**king cut and injured coming into that fight, so I just coasted through that fight, was the easiest fight I ever had and now he’s the champion.”

Giving Leon Edwards props for defeating Kamaru Usman in their rematch at UFC 278, Nate Diaz said:

“Shout to Leon for getting the job done, I’m not trying to knock Leon, congratulations. But he ain’t over here acting like Kamaru, who I don’t even know who he fought.”

Watch Diaz discuss the topic at 12:00 in the video below:

Leon Edwards on a potential rematch against Nate Diaz after UFC 279

Nate Diaz is scheduled to compete in the final fight of his current UFC contract – a welterweight matchup against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 on September 10.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Leon Edwards addressed a possible rematch against Diaz.

Leon Edwards suggested that he’d surely give Nate Diaz a rematch, provided Diaz is able to beat 'Borz' and re-sign with the UFC. 'Rocky' emphasized that he’d give the Stockton native a title shot because the latter is a “G.” Lauding Diaz’s accomplishments, Edwards said:

“He is who he is, he's one of the greatest. The game has never changed him. So, if that does happen, then Nate's definitely getting a shot.”

Watch Edwards’ full appearance on The MMA hour below:

