Nate Diaz mocks fighters who have managers

Nate Diaz and his brother Nick Diaz have been known for their attitude, in addition to their entertaining skills inside the octagon. Even though he has 12 losses on his record, Nate Diaz is a fan favorite.

In his latest tweet, 'The Stockton Slugger' simultaneously took a jibe at fighters and their managers:

The tweet appears to be mocking fighters who have managers handling their affairs. While this is commonplace in the fight game since the golden days of boxing, Diaz is probably hinting that managers do little work compared to fighters and take a cut of their pay.

Nate Diaz's controversial history with management:

Nate Diaz earned his biggest payouts after fighting UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Diaz shocked the world when he beat 'Notorious' at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. The rematch took place at UFC 202 on August 20, 2016, and Diaz lost via majority decision.

Conor McGregor receives a Stockton slap from Nate Diaz at UFC 202 👏 pic.twitter.com/8sjfPc8GNp — 32Red (@32Red) June 6, 2019

To this day, UFC 202 is one of the highest-selling pay-per-view events in the company's history. The fighters and the company made great amounts of money, but there was someone who felt they didn't receive their fair share.

Nate Diaz's former agents, The Ballengee Group, filed a lawsuit against 'The Stockton Slugger' in 2017, claiming more than $1 million in damages. The firm claims they weren't paid their share from the UFC 202 fight.

The agents said they negotiated Nate Diaz's fight deal for UFC 202, as they had done in the past for his bouts against Michael Johnson and Rafael Dos Anjos. However, they claim the UFC star fired them unexpectedly without giving them their fair share of compensation.

The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County District Court in Texas, where the Ballengee Group is based. Unfortunately for them, the court dismissed their appeal, citing that Nate Diaz had never fought in Texas, so the case didn't belong there.

The Ballengee Group has not filed a case in another state since having their case dismissed in Texas. Judging by Nate Diaz's latest tweet, it would appear he doesn't have a manager at the moment and is only too happy about it.