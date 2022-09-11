Watch: Nate Diaz prepares for UFC 279 by studying a tape of Tony Ferguson while attending a Motley Crue concert

Prior to the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins, Nate Diaz was spotted preparing for Tony Ferguson while also attending a Motley Crue concert. A topsy-turvy fight week with a canceled press conference, backstage melee, and missed weight from Khamzat Chimaev forced the UFC to reshuffle the card.

In a freshly rejigged card, Diaz faced Tony Ferguson in the main event and Khamzat Chimaev locked horns with Kevin Holland in the co-main event. The Stockton native was vexed by the last-minute change of opponents, but in hindsight was delighted to face a seasoned warrior like Tony Ferguson:

"It's all a mess. It's f**king irritating. I trained for Khamzat. I don't even know how to fight this guy [Ferguson] here. I'm gonna watch some video tonight. But it don't matter anyway because I train for everybody, always, anyway. I don't train for fights anymore. I just train to fight everybody, always; ready for war."

Diaz attended the Motley Crue concert accompanied by his teammates at the Allegiant Stadium on Friday, September 9, 2022. Tommy Lee, the drummer of the hard rock band, posted pictures of him catching up with the younger Diaz brother backstage:

In a video posted on Instagram stories by one of Diaz's teammates, the Stockton slugger can be seen studying Tony Ferguson's fight while attending the concert. Diaz walked away with an incredible submission victory against Tony Ferguson in the fourth round at UFC 279.

Watch the video posted by Fan Boy below:

Tommy Lee in attendance at UFC 279 to support Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz faced Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 after the card went through a major reshuffle. Diaz won the fight with a guillotine choke in the fourth round after initially struggling with Ferguson's awkward movements.

American drummer and founder of hard rock band Motley Crue ,Tommy Lee was in attendance to show his support for Diaz:

"Hey waddup UFC. Here actually to support my boy Nate Diaz."

Nate Diaz is officially the hottest prospect in the free agency waters after he successfully fought out his contractual obligations with the UFC. The Stockton native hinted at a potential move to boxing following his spectacular victory against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

