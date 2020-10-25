Nate Diaz criticizes the Lightweight division after Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement at UFC 254

In the aftermath of UFC 254 and Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, the lightweight division seems to be open season and some of the most elite level fighters in the world are willing to step up to the plate for the vacant UFC Lightweight Title.

One of those fighters who seems to be quite invested in this entire saga is none other than Nate Diaz. Diaz, who immediately tweeted out "whitebelt" - in purported criticism of Justin Gaethje's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) skills - after Khabib's win, has now called out all the top guns in the 155-pound division for their lack of BJJ skills.

Taking to Twitter, Nate Diaz wrote that the likes of Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Diaz's arch-rival Conor McGregor, for that fact, are not good at jiu-jitsu.

None of these guys know jiu jitsu Poirier

Gaethje

McGregor

I ain’t eating this shit up like yallllll 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 25, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and the impact on the lightweight division

Khabib Nurmagomedov was once again dominant in victory at UFC 254 and got the job done in the second round of the fight. The Eagle submitted Justin Gaethje and immediately announced his retirement inside the Octagon, as he paid tribute to his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

He retires with an undefeated record of 29-0.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement definitely comes in as a shock. Fans expected The Eagle to call it a career with a record of 30-0, with his final fight possibly being against Georges St. Pierre. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore and the UFC now has the task of crowning a new king at lightweight.

With the likes of Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker, and Tony Ferguson still in contention - not to mention Justin Gaethje - Dana White and his team definitely have a lot of options in hand.

However, it remains to be seen how the UFC deals with the entire scenario, especially with Conor McGregor reportedly set for his return in early 2021 for a rematch against The Diamond.