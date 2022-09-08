"Young, motivated, strong and inspired to box" - Nate Diaz refuses to rule out Jake Paul in Anderson Silva fight

Nate Diaz offered his two cents on the recently announced boxing fight between Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Diaz stated that while he sees many ways in which the bout can play out, he refuses to rule out Jake Paul from the fight.

The content creator turned pugilist announced earlier this week that he will be fighting Anderson 'The Spider' Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Gila River Arena. Paul confirmed the rumors of the fight that were making the rounds on social media.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Everybody said I would not fight Anderson Silva. Well guess what, I am fighting Anderson Silva. #PaulSilva Everybody said I would not fight Anderson Silva. Well guess what, I am fighting Anderson Silva. #PaulSilva

Nate Diaz has been rumored to be pursuing boxing amongst many other slated ventures following his last fight under the current UFC contract this weekend at UFC 279. Having been linked up with a potential boxing bout against Jake Paul himself, the Stockton native weighed in with his evaluation of the fight:

"I think Jake Paul could win or do well too. He's young, motivated, strong, inspired to box. So it makes for an interesting fight."

Nate Diaz announced that he will be expanding his venture into the fight promotion business with Real Fight Inc. He faces UFC's popular prospect Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279 this weekend.

Watch the video from 4:45 below:

Nate Diaz astonished that boxing experts were surprised by Anderson Silva's performance against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva has his latest boxing assignment booked against Jake Paul. After announcing his retirement from MMA after an illustrious professional career, Silva crossed over to boxing.

He faced Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in an event called 'Tribute to the Kings'. The Brazilian absolutely dominated Chavez Jr. throughout the fight and coasted through with a unanimous decision victory.

While predicting the outcome of the Paul vs. Silva fight, UFC superstar Nate Diaz hit back at boxing analysts who were surprised by the former UFC middleweight champion's performance:

"I didn't like when he fought Julio Chavez Jr. they [boxing analysts] were talking all surprised that Anderson was beating him up. I was like why are they talking like it's surprising , those analysts when the fight was happening. Why are they acting like surprised Anderson Silva was doing good? What do you even think Chave Jr. is doing there in with Anderson Silva. He was considered the G.O.A.T in the UFC and there was no appreciation for that."

Nate Diaz also claimed at the pre-fight media scrum that he has all the tools needed to beat Khamzat Chimaev when they lock horns in the main event of UFC 279.

Edited by Allan Mathew