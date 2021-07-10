Nate Diaz reveals the possibility of a trilogy against Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264

In the lead-up to UFC 264, Conor McGregor has made it known that he will fight Nate Diaz at some point down the road. Diaz has now responded to the idea of having a potential trilogy bout with the Irishman.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Diaz was asked about the idea of a potential third fight with Conor McGregor. The Stockton native simply claimed that time would tell if a third fight with his arch-rival will happen or not, and everyone else will have to wait and see how things eventually unfold.

"Yeah, time will tell. We'll see what happens."

Watch the interview below:

Diaz and McGregor faced each other back in 2016. At the UFC 196 pay-per-view, Diaz stepped in as a replacement for Rafael dos Anjos on 11 days' notice and fought McGregor at welterweight.

The self-proclaimed 'West Coast Gangster' submitted Conor McGregor in the second round of their fight and handed the Irishman his first loss in the UFC. Shortly afterward, at UFC 202, McGregor avenged his loss to Diaz and went the full five rounds against him to win the rematch via a majority decision.

Diaz himself is currently on the back of another loss. At UFC 263, the welterweight star lost to Leon Edwards in a five-round, non-title, non-main event fight. Despite being dominated for the majority of the fight, Diaz was able to clip Edwards with a solid left hand and almost sealed the victory for himself. The closing stages of the fight also might've hampered Edwards' chances of fighting for the UFC welterweight title.

I been had this whole shit shook up 👑



Whos next pic.twitter.com/x8fOTNqvoG — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 29, 2021

Conor McGregor will be focusing on UFC 264 and his trilogy against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor will be focusing on his first-ever UFC trilogy against Dustin Poirier this weekend at UFC 264. McGregor's goal will be to avenge his UFC 257 loss to 'The Diamond' and get his hand raised by any means on July 10th.

That being said, though, the fight definitely won't be easy for the Irishman by any means. Dustin Poirier himself will aim to secure a second successive win over McGregor.

This fight has a lot on the line for both combatants, as the winner will most likely face UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the 155lbs gold.

