"He could've got better but he dissed me" - Nate Diaz says Conor McGregor would've done better against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather with his help

Nate Diaz recently offered his take on what led to Conor McGregor losing against Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Stockton native asserted that the Irishman would have performed better had he completed the trilogy with him.

McGregor and Diaz previously locked horns with each other on two occasions inside the octagon, boasting of one win each. Diaz emerged triumphant in their initial clash back in March 2016 at UFC 196. McGregor dove headfirst into a rematch against Diaz and walked away with a majority decision win at UFC 202 in August 2016.

The Irishman subsequently recorded losses at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov by way of a rear-naked choke at UFC 229 and Floyd Mayweather by TKO after laying claim to the UFC lightweight title by beating Eddie Alvarez.

CBS Sports @CBSSports What a show. Mayweather defeats McGregor by TKO. What a show. Mayweather defeats McGregor by TKO. https://t.co/OH3zxJwsfw

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Diaz declared that McGregor's reluctance to complete their trilogy saga is what cost him the fights against Nurmagomedov and Mayweather as he was unprepared and inexperienced:

"If he finished the trilogy with me, he would have learned how to not get choked. If he finished the trilogy with me, he would have learned to not punch himself out. He could've got better but he dissed me. He jumped the line. He skipped [inaudible]. And they helped him. No one ain't helped me the whole time."

Check out Nate Diaz's full interaction with Ariel Helwani below:

Nate Diaz calls for his release from the UFC

In a recent post on social media, Nate Diaz issued a call for his release from the promotion. Diaz tweeted a hashtag to offer his fans the opportunity to rally behind him in his crusade for liberation.

This appeal for freedom from the seemingly restrictive bonds of the UFC has effectively been prompted by the long period of inactivity that Diaz has had to deal with of late.

Check out Nate Diaz's post on Twitter below:

This marks Diaz's umpteenth attempt at convincing the UFC to offer him a fight or release him from a contract that shackles him to the promotion.

The 37-year-old previously expressed interest in competing in a boxing match against Jake Paul if the UFC couldn't offer him a fight in time. Dana White also admitted that the Stockton-native should pursue a fight against the YouTuber-turned-boxer at this stage of his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far