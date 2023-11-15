Nate Diaz shares hilarious answer about predicting Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in front of ‘Iron’

Conor McGregor is yet to officially be scheduled to face Michael Chandler, but it still appears likely that the pair will face-off in the octagon.

'Iron' was in attendance at UFC 295 last weekend, as was Nate Diaz, and the pair were captured talking about the potential McGregor vs. Chandler fight.

Michael Chandler was first asked to share his prediction, to which he said this:

"Second round KO. Swarm him in the first, he breaks in the second."

Nate Diaz, a former opponent of Conor McGregor, was then asked to share his prediction for the potential clash. The Stockton native hilariously responded by saying:

"Don't be involving me in this"

At the beginning of the year, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The show aired from May 30 - August 15, after which the pair were expected to clash in the octagon.

But McGregor's delayed re-entry into the USADA testing pool put a halt to proceedings, and there is no clear indication about when the fight could be announced.

John Kavanagh shares an update on Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is yet to be announced, and given that UFC 297, UFC 298 and UFC 299 all have a headlining fight, many expected the lightweight clash to headline UFC 300.

UFC 300 is likely to be the promotion's biggest pay-per-view event ever, and having 'The Notorious' headline the prestigious PPV would make sense.

But McGregor's longtime coach and friend, John Kavanagh, recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, where he provided a disappointing update on the Irishman's return.

Kavanagh said this:

"We were hoping for April [2024]... but now it seems to be the summertime.

He continued:

"This is what I was saying to [McGregor] as well, 'It's a knock back that we're hearing it was April, but now it's July. But it's not the end of the world. It is an extra couple of months, it's not great, But hey, you're enjoying your training at the moment. Let's keep that going.'"

Conor McGregor has not competed since breaking his leg at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier in July, 2021. 'The Notorious' completed his rehabilitation towards the end of last year, and many thought he'd return this year.

UFC CEO, Dana White, has remained coy about the promotion's plans for McGregor, leaving fans uncertain about his next fight.