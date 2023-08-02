Nate Diaz shares how ‘shi**y a** performances’ in high-school fights led to invitation from brother Nick to train in MMA

Nate Diaz is gearing up for his highly-anticipated entry into the squared circle, where he will face Jake Paul on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz stand out as the most captivating brotherly duo in the modern era of MMA. Nick's role as Nate's dedicated trainer has remained steadfast over the years, and he proudly acknowledges this bond between them.

The Diaz brothers have gained notoriety for their blatantly carefree demeanor, which, although charming to their fans, has occasionally landed them in hot water.

Recently, Nate Diaz opened up about the journey that led him to the realm of combat sports. It was his elder brother, 'El Diablo,' who ignited the spark within him.

During a recent interview with The Mac Life, the 38-year-old Stockton native stated:

"I remember getting in fights in high school at the park after school, going to park and there being 200 people at the park. I was already headlining park before I was headlining TV shit."

He added:

"I go to the park, fight the guy, I go home with my brother. The big old main event at the park. We go home, we're chilling, Nick's grabbing his stuff together, he goes 'What's up, I'm going to train, you wanna go with me?', Nah, I'm gonna chill. He goes, 'You better come train with me after that sh*tty a** performance you put on at the park'."

Check out Nate's comments below:

How much do Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz tickets cost?

Tickets for the boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are still available, but they are selling out rapidly.

The 10-round spectacle is set to headline a DAZN and ESPN pay-per-view event. Fans who wish to catch the action from the comfort of their homes can expect to pay $59.99 for the broadcast, exclusive of any subscription costs. For international viewers, the fight will be streamed on FITE TV at $49.99.

Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/YQVmYrH97r Most Valuable Promotions & Real Fight Inc. announce that Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is now also available on ESPN+ PPV, making it the most widely distributed pay-per-view event of 2023 in the United States. Thank you to DAZN for its commitment to bringing the biggest and best fights… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Starting ticket prices for the live event begin at $32, with the top deck of the arena carrying additional fees. For those seeking an up-close and exclusive experience, ringside seats are available, but they come with a heftier price tag, starting at upwards of $3,500, complemented by enticing VIP packages.