Nate Diaz takes another shot at Conor McGregor's inactive status in the UFC

When it's all said and done a few years from now, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor's rivalry will arguably go down as one of the most blood-thirsty feuds in Mixed Martial Arts history.

Listed among two of UFC's biggest stars, Diaz and McGregor have faced each other on two different occasions in the Octagon and the current score stands at 1-1 between the two Lightweights.

With fans desperate to witness a trilogy between the two, Diaz and McGregor certainly aren't shying away from taking digs at each other on social media, and on this occasion, it was Nate Diaz who once again took a shot at Conor McGregor's UFC status.

Nate Diaz takes another jibe at Conor McGregor

Earlier in the year, Conor McGregor made his highly awaited return to the UFC, and that too for the first time since his crushing loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

In his return fight, 'The Notorious One' put away the veteran in Donald Cerrone within the first 40 seconds of the fight, knocking out 'Cowboy' in spectacular fashion. McGregor, since then, has been vocal about being active in the UFC, even claiming that he would be treating 2020 as his fight season.

However, a few months prior, around the same time as UFC 250, Conor McGregor once again announced his retirement from the sport. He took to Twitter and much to everyone's shock, claimed that he is done with the sport of MMA.

Now, this wasn't McGregor's first-ever retirement from the game and fans were somewhat confident of the fact that he would eventually make his return to Octagon competition, sooner or later.

UFC President Dana White shed some light on the situation recently, claiming that the former 'Champ-Champ' won't be returning to Octagon competition in 2020. Conor McGregor's arch-rival Nate Diaz was quick to react to the news, as the Stockton Slugger took to Twitter and took another jibe at the former.

Advertisement

In a now-deleted tweet, Diaz wrote:

"Sit your a** down till 2021"

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz III in the making?

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have both been quite inactive from Octagon competition. There have been several talks of a potential trilogy fight between the two but with McGregor set to be out of action for the rest of the year, it's likely that the two men aren't crossing paths in 2020.

Conor McGregor himself has been vocal about a potential rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov but the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion possibly has two more fights in him, with one of them being against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

A trilogy between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor seems to be the likely option for 2021.