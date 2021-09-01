Nate Diaz takes Conor McGregor Twitter feud to Instagram as he posts 2 iconic images from UFC 196

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz isn't looking to back down from the recently ignited social media feud between himself and Conor McGregor.

The Stockton native shifted his focus from Twitter to Instagram, responding to McGregor's poke at him earlier when the Irishman uploaded a picture of the pair of them facing off.

While responding to the beef, Diaz uploaded a picture to Instagram in which the 36-year old is visible celebrating after submitting Conor McGregor in their first fight at UFC 196.

"Throwback," wrote Nate Diaz as the caption for the renowned image.

The Gracie jiu-jitsu black belt also uploaded a picture of him submitting Conor McGregor.

The rivalry, which originally started when the two were scheduled to fight at UFC 196, has continued over the past few years. There was no love lost in the recent exchange on Twitter between Diaz and McGregor as the Irishman attacked 'The Stockton Slugger' with some mean words.

'The Notorious,' while hinting towards a trilogy fight, said:

"Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent."

Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent. pic.twitter.com/ZvWN9vHvri — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Nate Diaz quickly responded with his own insults.

"Bruh u can't walk or fight now why u talkin sh*t? we talk later," replied Diaz.

Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit?



🤫 we talk later 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WJXyljjD5s — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

The beef continued as the two rivals continued to exchange harsh words on Twitter:

@TheNotoriousMMA Don’t forget kabob was scared as hell of me and he beat your ass and finished you off

And Don’t forget DP scared of me also but he beat your ass and finished you too.. you’re all pusssies — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Fuck you 😊 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Bones heal. Blunt force trauma to the brain? Not so much. #seeyouwheneveriwant pic.twitter.com/rlDbWUFmQ4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Diaz, while referring to Conor McGregor's injury, which he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, said:

"I'll fight you in 4 years when your healed up"

I’ll fight you in 4 years when your healed up 🤕 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

And you dead pic.twitter.com/qnfBG5VfyD — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 1, 2021

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to share his injury update

Conor McGregor provided his fans with an important update about the state of his injury. In a video uploaded to his official Instagram account, 'The Notorious' was visibly delighted to be walking for the first time since his surgery. He wrote:

“Today is a momentous day!!! I walked for the first time since surgery. Bearing 50% of my big body weight! I also done it in the brand new “Irish Green” Virgil Louis Abloh’s! #youknowit @themaclife_style. A long way to go yet but a massive personal boost for me today! Thank you all for the continued support everyone. God bless, happy Saturday. @eliteorthosport @hmillipt @louisvuitton @lvmh @virgilabloh @psg @sergioramos @jacobandco @theblackforgeinn”

A medical suspension will see Conor McGregor out of action until 2022. Upon his return, several fights would make sense for the Irishman, including a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz.

