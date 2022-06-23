Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul: Height, weight, and reach comparison

Since Nate Diaz's request to be released from the UFC earlier this year, a possible showdown between him and YouTuber Jake Paul has been rumored. Given that there's a real possibility of both men meeting in the squared circle, let's compare the height, weight, and reach of the two men.

Nate Diaz

The 37-year-old California native is 6 feet tall and fights at 170lbs or 77 kilograms. Diaz has a reach of 76 inches and is a southpaw fighter.

Much like his older sibling Nick Diaz, Nate is a fan favorite. Diaz is one of the UFC's top pay-per-view stars. UFC 196, headlined by Diaz and Conor McGregor, sold nearly 1.5 million pay-per-views. The fighter currently holds a pro-MMA record of 21-13.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

Jake Paul

The YouTuber stands at 6 feet 1 inch in height and weighed around 190 pounds or 86 kilograms during his previous boxing outing. Paul holds a reach of 76 inches and is an orthodox fighter.

Dubbed 'The Problem Child', the younger Paul brother made his boxing debut in 2020 and has since amassed a record of 5-0. In his last fight, Jake Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley

Dana White says Nate Diaz should go and fight Jake Paul

In a recent interview with Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, UFC president Dana White spoke about the possibility of a Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight on the UFC 278 fight card. A visibly frustrated White said that he was unsure whether the fight would occur.

When the reporter further asked White what he thought of Diaz's recent tweet suggesting he wanted a fight with YouTuber Jake Paul, the UFC president responded by saying:

"I like Nate. Let's be honest, Nate has won one fight in the last five or six years. You know when these guys get into these positions...Guys who have been with us for a long time, that we respect, that we care about... You want to be fair to everybody, you want to do the right things... Nate Diaz isn't going to come and fight Kamaru Usman... Listen we are trying to do the best we can, trying not to s**t on anybody... So we are trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul. That's a fight that makes sense."

The UFC president further stated that Diaz is still contractually bound to the UFC, and the UFC will find an opponent for him.

Watch Dana White's interview with The Mac Life below:

