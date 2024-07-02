Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal walkout songs: Tracks both fighters have used before

The highly anticipated boxing showdown between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to take place this weekend at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. This upcoming rematch between the former MMA stars will feature a 10-round bout in the light heavyweight division.

The duo initially faced off in the octagon at UFC 244 in Nov. 2019, where Masvidal triumphed over Diaz with a TKO in the main event, claiming the inaugural 'BMF' title.

'Gamebred' controlled the first three rounds with powerful strikes, inflicting severe cuts above Diaz's eyes and leaving his face covered in blood. Despite both fighters wanting to continue, the octagon-side doctor halted the fight just before the fourth round.

Since leaving the UFC, both Masvidal and Diaz have stayed active in combat sports, fueling their ongoing rivalry with frequent exchanges on social media. The Stockton native chose not to renew his contract with the MMA promotion after securing a fourth-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022.

Diaz made his debut in the squared circle last August against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. However, the bout was largely one-sided, with Diaz losing by unanimous decision in a fight that lacked competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Masvidal retired after a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April 2023. Since then, he has dedicated himself to promoting his bare-knuckle MMA organization, Gamebred Fighting Championship, which he founded in 2021. Prior to his retirement, the Floridian was on a four-fight losing streak.

The fight card broadcast is set to begin at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT on Saturday, July 6, in the United States. This timing corresponds to 9 PM GMT in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main event ring walks are expected to commence around 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT in the U.S., translating to 1 AM GMT in the U.K. on Sunday, July 7. However, these timings may vary based on the duration of the undercard fights.

The boxers' entrances are crucial to the spectacle of high-profile bouts, acting as the grand opening that captivates the audience and sets the tone for the fight. Although the walkout songs for Diaz and Masvidal remain undisclosed, we can explore the tracks they have chosen for their previous entrances to get a sense of what might be expected.

Which songs did Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal walkout to?

With a professional MMA record of 22-13, Nate Diaz has made his mark in the combat sports world. His relentless, confrontational approach in the cage, coupled with his bold and outspoken demeanor, has captivated a large fan base.

Diaz is famous for his eclectic mix of entrance music, often blending multiple tracks to set the stage. For his boxing debut against Jake Paul, he made a memorable entrance to the powerful beats of Jay-Z's 'U Don't Know'.

In his final octagon appearance at UFC 279, the Stockton native chose to make his entrance with the iconic track 'Gimme Shelter' by the legendary English rock band The Rolling Stones.

For the 'BMF' title fight at UFC 244, Diaz curated a dynamic walkout soundtrack, seamlessly transitioning between multiple tracks. He kicked off with the rhythmic beats of Drake's 'Used To', flowed into the gritty sounds of E-40's 'Trained to Go', escalated the intensity with Eminem's 'The Way I Am', and finally, added a rebellious flair with 2Pac's 'Out on Bail'.

Check out Nate Diaz's UFC 244 octagon walkout:

Meanwhile, with an MMA career record of 35-17, Jorge Masvidal is set to make his professional boxing debut. His last appearance in a boxing ring dates back to 2005, when he secured a victory against Joseph Benjamin.

In contrast to his rival, 'Gamebred' has remained loyal to a singular entrance theme throughout most of his combat sports career. During his tenure in the UFC, Masvidal consistently made his walkouts to the iconic main title score from Al Pacino's legendary movie 'Scarface', composed by Giorgio Moroder.

