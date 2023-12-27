“Need to develop a replacement plan for Dana” - Antitrust lawsuit unearths explosive email from UFC parent company executive

The ongoing anti-trust lawsuit against the UFC has resulted in plenty of information being made public, and the most recent piece of information dealt with the potential successor for Dana White.

The UFC CEO had remained in his role as president of the promotion following WME's purchase from Zuffa in 2016. However there were a number of emails that were recently discovered, which shows that WME executive Brent Richard raised a number of issues and risks facing the MMA leader should they eventually go through with the purchase.

Among the issues and risks listed were a fighter lawsuit, injuries that lead to CTE or death, pay-per-view volatility, competition in the market, and the leading man, who happened to be the current UFC CEO. In the email, it appeared to be stressed that there was a need for eventual change in terms of who would be calling the shots in the promotion.

Richards wrote:

"Need to develop a retention, transition, and ultimately replacement plan for Dana [White]." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Screenshot of WME executive Brent Richard's email [mmafighting.com]

The findings from the email indicate that although it was important for White to be retained following the acquisition, the WME executive was under the impression that there would eventually be a transition of power to a successor. That didn't end up happening, as he signed a new long-term deal in 2019.

MMAFA founder Rob Maysey outlines how long the UFC anti-trust lawsuit trail will last

Rob Maysey has been vocal about the UFC anti-trust lawsuit and the need for change in MMA.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the MMAFA founder and attorney outlined when the trial proceedings will begin and how long it will last before a ruling is made. He mentioned that it will be a fairly short trial and won't linger on for years, saying:

"Both parties...stipulated to the judge that they believe the trial will last 4-5 weeks. So, that's what the judge is sort of calendaring in his schedule when he set April 9th as the start of our trial. He's contemplating April 9th going weeks out, that's our block of time for the trial...This should be resolved within the next year or so." [18:56 - 19:36]