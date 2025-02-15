"Need a slap” - Eddie Hearn brutally slams Teofimo Lopez’s racist video targeting Keyshawn Davis 

Keyshawn Davis became a world champion for the first time in his career on Feb. 15 when he knocked out Denys Berinchyk in Round 4 of their clash in New York. Ahead of the bout, 'The Businessman' accused his opponent of exhibiting racist behavior.

Berinchyk had delivered a 'gift' to Davis' hotel room ahead of the bout, filled with bananas and watermelon, which the American fighter slammed as a racist ploy.

Teofimo Lopez, the current junior welterweight WBO world champion, previously labeled WBA light middleweight champion Terence Crawford as a "monkey." Lopez decided to continue his racial goading against Davis, as he posted the following video in reaction to 'The Businessman' accusing his opponent of racism.

Check out Teofimo Lopez's video below:

The Stomping Ground recently interviewed leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. He was asked to share his thoughts on Lopez's video directed at the WBO lightweight champion, and said this:

"Yeah, it's absolutely disgusting. People need to get a grip and get a life. Can't we all get along? It's disgusting. But look, unfortunately, the world is disgusting at times. And that's life. But these people need a slap round the chops and hopefully they find out who [sent the package to Davis]."

Check out Eddie Hearn's reaction to Keyshawn Davis-Lopez saga below (9:05):

Keyshawn Davis reacts to becoming a world champion after KO win over Denys Berinchyk

Keyshawn Davis entered the biggest fight of his career to date when he faced off against the formerly undefeated Denys Berinchyk at Madison Square Garden in New York on Feb. 15.

Having never competed for a world title in his career, Davis fully embodied his moniker of 'The Businessman' as he got the job done inside four rounds in a truly composed fashion.

During his post-fight interview in the ring, the WBO lightweight champion shared thanks with his 'older brother' Terence Crawford for his guidance throughout the years. He said this:

"[Terence] told me, he was like, 'I told you it was gonna be a body shot!' He kept telling me to double my shots up. When I did land to the body it was two shots, the second one put him down... Every since we got with these guys, we've been growing. Great chemistry, we've been growing as a family together... Terence is definitely family."

Check out Keyshawn Davis' interview below (0:25):

