"That's really messed up" - Fans react as Keyshawn Davis accuses Denys Berinchyk of mailing "racist" package and sends cold threat about match

Keyshawn Davis has leveled allegations of racism against Denys Berinchyk ahead of their lightweight championship bout tomorrow on Feb. 14. The challenger took to X/Twitter with a claim that has quickly caught fire on the social media platform, drawing fan attention.

During both men's respective stay at a hotel, Davis received a package containing bananas and a watermelon, along with a handwritten note taunting him to stay energized. He wasted no time in accusing Berinchyk of the stunt, expressing his indignation with a tweet.

"Denys Berinchyk & his team sent this to my room. I never thought bro was racist but this fight just got a little more personal."

A screenshot of Keyshawn Davis' tweet

The package references well-known negative racial stereotypes about black people disproportionately consuming watermelon and being ape-like by comparing them to monkeys and chimpanzees, both of whom consume bananas. As expected, the tweet and accusation took center stage.

Now, as Davis himself has claimed, the bout has taken on a more personal undertone. Fans quickly flocked to his tweet to share their thoughts on the matter, with one tweet expressing astonishment that such a stunt was pulled during Black History Month, an annual and commemorative month in the United States.

"Dammmmm no he didn't picked the wrong time and and especially month. We need a first round KO and the new"

This sentiment of shock was echoed throughout the thread.

"That's really messed up wow"

Many called on Davis to knock Berinchyk out come fight night.

"Dang that ain't cool at all bro first round KO incoming"

Others remained stunned at Berinchyk's alleged actions.

"What? No f*cking way he sent that"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Keyshawn Davis' accusation

Berinchyk, who defends his WBO lightweight title against Davis in a meeting of undefeated boxers, has denied the allegations.

Top Rank issued a statement in response to Keyshawn Davis' allegations against Denys Berinchyk

With the Denys Berinchyk vs. Keshawn Davis fight now adopting a more heated dynamic due to the alleged racism involved, Top Rank, who serves as the event promoter, penned a statement condemning the package.

"Top Rank is appalled and disgusted by the actions of the individual(s) that delivered the package to Keyshawn Davis last night. These actions are contrary to the foundation of Top Rank. There is no place for this in sports or society. Keyshawn has our full support."

Davis is now undoubtedly more motivated to dethrone Berinchyk as the WBO lightweight champion. However, an emotionally charged performance, instead of a focused one, could prove detrimental.

