"Needs to be stopped" - When Ryan Garcia criticized Dana White's Power Slap as "horrible idea"

Ever since it's inception, Dana White's Power Slap has been a contentious topic in the combat sports world and boxing star Ryan Garcia does not appear to be in the favor of the its existence.

Back in January 2023, Garcia uploaded a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he criticized Power Slap and said that it should be discontinued. He wrote:

"Power Slap is a horrible idea and needs to be stopped."

Garcia was recently seen in a highly-anticipated grudge match against Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title. The bout took place on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

At the weigh-ins before the event, 'KingRy' came in overweight by 3.2 pounds and became ineligible to win the belt.

Come fight night, however, Garcia put on an impressive performance and scored a majority decision victory. With the win, he handed Devin Haney the first loss of his professional career.

Ryan Garcia wants Dana White to make an MMA fight between him and Sean O'Malley

Ryan Garcia and UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley have been going back-and-forth on social media for quite some time, challenging each other to a fight.

In February this year, Garcia uploaded a post in which he said that he would lock horns with 'Suga' in the UFC, but the promoton's CEO Dana White would have to pay him a handsome amount. He wrote:

"I'd fight Sean O'Malley in the UFC that's it but Dana White, you'd have to cut me that real check."

In that same month, the 25-year-old made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's 'The MMA Hour.' During his time there, Garcia shared that he was confident about getting the better of O'Malley in an MMA fight.

'KingRy' shared that he had even sent White text messages, asking him to set-up the fight after his encounter with Devin Haney. He said:

"I'll beat his a** in MMA, guaranteed. I'm a natural, you don't understand, I'm a natural wrestler... I'm strong and I got crazy conditioning... I will come with everything I have and I will destroy Sean O'Malley. In the UFC. I've already sent text messages to Dana... I'll come to the UFC. Pay me a bag. I'm there. I'm down to do it after I beat Haney."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

