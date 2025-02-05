Negotiations reportedly underway for Arman Tsarukyan's next fight against former title challenger after UFC 311 withdrawal, fans react: "Bro WHY"

Dana White was firm in Arman Tsarukyan not fighting for the UFC lightweight title next. All signs point to that decision being upheld as a report has emerged of the contender possibly taking on former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler on April 13, which would be UFC 314.

Full Violence, a well-known MMA page, shared a report from Manouk Akopyan, a reporter for Ring Magazine and the LA Times.

"I'm told UFC No. 1 lightweight Arman Tsarukyan and Michael Chandler (No. 7) are in negotiations for a fight at UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami."

While the fight has not been announced, it's allegedly being negotiated, and would serve as one of the highest-profile fights of Tsarukyan's career.

Naturally, the tweet drew the attentions of countless fans, with hundreds flocking to it.

Tsarukyan's stock, at least in the promotion's eyes, fell after he withdrew from UFC 311 with just 24 hours left after a back injury proved too severe for him to compete with.

Now, he is expected to face someone who almost had their fingertips on the title at one point. Fans, though, are unimpressed:

"That'd be pointless"

Another fan questioned the logic behind the matchup.

"Bro WHY"

Others wondered why Chandler seems to always be gifted with high-ranking opponents despite having a poor UFC record:

"Michael Chandler could lose his next ten fights and still be one fight away from a championship fight"

This sentiment was echoed by another fan:

"How the f*ck does Chandler keep getting these number 1 contender fights"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Arman Tsarukyan vs. Michael Chandler

Tsarukyan and Chandler are both in completely different positions. Tsarukyan is the No. 1-ranked lightweight contender and is on a four-fight win streak, including wins over Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

The same cannot be said for Chandler, who is on a two-fight losing streak. Worse still, Chandler is 1-4 in his last five fights, including two losses to Oliveira.

Michael Chiesa claims the Arman Tsarukyan vs. Michael Chandler fight isn't happening

Arman Tsarukyan has called Michael Chandler out before, mocking him for waiting in vain for a Conor McGregor bout. However, despite recent reports of a matchup, UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa has disputed the claims:

"Fake news."

Exactly how Chiesa knows remains a mystery, as he is neither a training partner nor a close friend of Chandler's, at least not close enough to be privy to any career plans he hasn't already disclosed to the public.

