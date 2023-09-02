MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • NELK Boy SteveWillDoIt's wild claim about Donald Trump and Dana White meet-up goes viral, fans react: “He’s married”

NELK Boy SteveWillDoIt's wild claim about Donald Trump and Dana White meet-up goes viral, fans react: “He’s married”

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Sep 02, 2023 19:46 GMT
SteveWillDoIt poses for a photo with Donald Trump and Dana White [Image credits: @stevewilldoit on Twitter]
SteveWillDoIt poses for a photo with Donald Trump and Dana White [Image credits: @stevewilldoit on Twitter]

SteveWillDoIt has once again seized the spotlight with a recent photo featuring himself, former U.S. President Donald Trump, UFC President Dana White, and his girlfriend Celina Smith. However, it's not just the star-studded photo that's generating buzz; it's the tweet that accompanied it.

In the tweet, the Nelk Boys member wrote:

"Greatest photo I have ever been a part of... Donald loved Celina's dress and was amazed... I said to the president you may have sex with her idc... he acted like he didn't hear it but he heard it."

Naturally, fans had quite a bit to say about SteveWillDoIt's bold statement. One fan, perhaps with a touch of humor, pointed out:

"Dude, he's [Donald Trump] married."

Another fan offered some friendly advice, writing:

"If he wanted to, he wouldn't need your permission. You are the man, Steve, but don't be saying things like that to him, not now."

Another fan wrote:

"Steve’s a legend 💯👏🏼"

Check out the fans' reactions below:

[via. @stevewilldoit on Twitter]
[via. @stevewilldoit on Twitter]

Donald Trump praises Dana White as an irreplaceable UFC figure

In a recent interview, former U.S. President Donald Trump gave a nod to Dana White, hailing his irreplaceable role in the UFC's ascent. Trump commended White for his remarkable contributions to the sport, emphasizing the colossal impact he's had.

Trump stated:

"I don't think anybody could have done what Dana [White] did. Usually, they say everybody is replaceable, no matter what. Everybody's replaceable, but I don't think this guy [Dana White] is replaceable. I hope I'm not hurting their investment because I don't know where you find somebody like this."

Check out Donald Trump's comments on Dana White [1:35 mark]:

youtube-cover

President Trump's commendation highlights how Dana White has been instrumental in shaping the course of the UFC. As its leader, White has propelled the UFC's growth from a specialized sport to a worldwide phenomenon. This recognition from a former president highlights White's unparalleled impact and the lasting impression he has made on the realm of mixed martial arts.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...