"He just gave us some free advertising" - NELK Boys discuss viral Nate Diaz slap

NELK Boys reporter Shawny Mack recently offered fans some insight into an infamous incident involving UFC fighter Nate Diaz. He went on to admit that getting slapped by Diaz brought him a ton of attention.

The altercation between the UFC fighter and the journo took place backstage at the recently concluded UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena. While in conversation with Mack, Diaz slapped the mic away before striking the cap off the Full Send MMA reporter.

While in conversation with the NELK boys crew, including Kyle Forgeard, on the FULL SEND PODCAST, Mack looked back at the incident, admitting that he was afraid of getting beat up by Diaz and his colleagues, Jake Shields, Gilbert Melendez and more.

Here's what he had to say about their altercation backstage at the T-Mobile Arena:

"The thing is he just gave us some free advertising is what he did. He perfectly hit the Full Send. He perfectly hit the hat off my head. He could have f***ed me up if he wanted to... When the camera cuts off, he shoves me, and then as I was looking at him, he did the signature Nate Diaz, he was like this [poses like Diaz]. Square up with me and I'm like, 'F**k. I'm about to get my a** whooped.'"

Jake Paul doubles down on his desire to fight Nate Diaz

Jake Paul previously called upon Dana White to set up an MMA fight between him and Nate Diaz. To further sweeten the deal, Paul declared that he would fight the Stockton native for free if the UFC head honcho met certain conditions.

In a recent interaction with ESPN Ringsinde's Marc Raimondi, Jake Paul reiterated his conditions and offered to lock horns with Diaz in his final fight under the promotional banner of the UFC:

"I'll be Nate Diaz's last fight in the UFC. I'll throw on the MMA gloves and fight him for free as long as Dana White increases the minimum fighter pay to 50K and gives them health care benefits and that was my deal."

Although both Diaz and White have admitted that a fight against Jake Paul would be beneficial for the Stockton native, neither party is anywhere close to realistically putting it together at this point in time.

