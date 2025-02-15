"Netflix has to be one of the suitors" - MMA insider makes astounding prediction about UFC's upcoming broadcast deal 

UFC has grown into a multi-billion dollar combat sports business in the past three decades. An MMA insider recently predicted the company's upcoming massive broadcast deal.

It was speculated that broadcasting giant Netflix could become part of the conversation regarding the broadcast rights of the UFC in 2025. Notably, Netflix streamed the boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul this past year.

The leading MMA promotion has been associated with ESPN and Disney since 2018. The UFC CEO Dana White hasn't been averse to the idea of working with new partners given the surging popularity of the sport and the company.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani weighed in on the matter and predicted the company's future deal with Netflix in a conversation with Bo Nickal. He said:

"I mean it's gonna be the biggest deal in the UFC history, it's gonna be worth billions of dollars and obviously right now they are exclusive to ESPN+ but... and ESPN in general with some of the fight nights and the prelims and what not. But, the big question is, are they going to for the first time in their history split the TV deal as you see with the NFL."

He continued:

"The NFL is on NBC, it's on CBS, it's on ABC, it's on Netflix. NBA just did a big deal right. Amzaon, NBC, ESPN they left turner. My prediction is that UFC is going to stay with the ESPN in some capacity. I think ESPN really wants to keep them on their pay-per-view platform. But, I'd be very very surprised if they don't split up the deal and Netflix has to be one of the suitors."

Check out Ariel Helwani's prediction below (0:34):

Eric Nicksick called out Sean Strickland for his "underwhelming" performance at UFC 312 with Ariel Helwani

Sean Strickland recently failed to cash in a title opportunity against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. The reigning middleweight champion outclassed Strickland and earned a comfortable unanimous decision win to defend his title.

'Tarzan's' longtime coach Eric Nicksick appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and discussed Strickland's performance in the fight. Justifying the criticism of the former middleweight champion evoked after the fight, Nicksick said:

"We have to be real. It just was a very underwhelming performance in an opportunity to fight for the title. There are people in this sport that don't even realize the potential to ever be in an opportunity to fight for the championship. That should be enough to get you motivated and get you off the couch."

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments below (3:40):

