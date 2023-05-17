Netflix's McGregor Forever documentary shows the Irishman's heartwarming reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had quite an intense rivalry, but the Irishman had a heartwarming reaction to the former UFC lightweight champion's retirement.

In his Netflix documentary McGregor Forever, there is a scene that shows McGregor watching Nurmagomedov's final fight with Justin Gaethje and reacting to his retirement. He clapped and mentioned that 'The Eagle' was always talking about retiring from the sport and learned more about his reason why:

"Although I know, you know, he's always had retirement on his mind. He's not...he doesn't really want to be in there too much I don't think. So, it is what it is. He said he had a conversation with his mother and talked to her for three days, so it is what it is."

'The Notorious' was then asked whether he was disappointed that a rematch with 'The Eagle' won't happen. He responded and remained optimistic that perhaps the former lightweight champion would change his mind and want to return, saying:

"Nah, it will happen [a rematch]. I don't believe it, so I'm good. We'll see what happens."

Nurmagomedov has stayed true to the promise he made to his mother and remained retired from MMA. Even when it seemed as though a fight with Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre was a possibility, he never pursued it, which shows that he doesn't have the desire to compete anymore.

Conor McGregor emotional after loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

McGregor Forever showcased the former two-division champion in a different light as there was plenty of behind-the-scenes footage of the UFC star dealing with adversity and defeat.

Among the footage included in the Netflix documentary is never-before-seen footage of the Irishman understandably down after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. His coach John Kavanagh embraced him as they shared an emotional moment, which shows how much the fight with 'The Eagle' meant to him as a competitor.

Despite UFC president's efforts to book a rematch between the two, Nurmagomedov wasn't interested in fighting the Irishman again or coming out of retirement.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Dana White told Khabib to imagine the potential pay-per-view sales of a rematch with Conor McGregor, comparing it to #UFC257 (via @ufc Dana White told Khabib to imagine the potential pay-per-view sales of a rematch with Conor McGregor, comparing it to #UFC257 (via @ufc) https://t.co/4DocBT7A9z

