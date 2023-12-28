“Never accomplished half of what I've done” - Colby Covington claims he'd be “honored” to settle rivalry with Ian Garry inside the octagon

Colby Covington is prepared to settle his differences with Ian Garry in the octagon.

The feud between Covington and Garry has been simmering since the Irishman boldly stated that he would defeat 'Chaos' in a potential match during an interview with 'The Schmo' in October.

However, 'The Future' has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, particularly with the renewed interest in a 2010 book written by his wife Layla Anna-Lee called How to be WAG sparking conversations about his marital life. Covington, known for his antagonistic persona, took advantage of Garry's situation and slammed him in the lead-up to UFC 296 earlier this month.

During a recent interview with American conservative political commentator Tucker Carlon, the former UFC welterweight title contender once again focused on Garry and his wife, making serious allegations about their relationship. Covington said:

"He is pretty angry. I think he probably wants to settle the differences in the octagon. If so happens, I like to fight in the octagon, so if it needs to happen one day, I'd be honored to settle that."

He added:

"It's not someone I'm scheduled to fight; it's someone who's been talking smack in the media, been throwing some terms around in the media, and never done or accomplished half of what I've accomplished in sports, so I have to give back to him a little bit."

Colby Covington eyes Florida governor role in future

Colby Covington has recently disclosed his aspirations after his career in mixed martial arts comes to a close. The 35-year-old American expressed his enthusiasm for entering the realm of politics with a long-term goal of eventually becoming the governor of Florida, his current place of residence.

Covington's strong bond with former U.S President Donald Trump is well known, with 'Chaos' regarding Trump as his idol. Covington also consistently appears at Trump's political rallies and seldom passes up a chance to publicly express his admiration for the former POTUS.

During a recent conversation with Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast (via MMA Fighting), Covington shared insights into his political ambitions:

"I do want to get into politics one day because I want to fight for what I believe in. I want to get into Congress, maybe the Senate, maybe something like that. Maybe be the governor of Florida. That would be my ultimate dream to be the governor of this state." [h/t - MMA Fighting]

