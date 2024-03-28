"Never drinking that anti-American p*ss again" - Fans react as Dustin Poirier partners up with Bud Light in latest advertisement 

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Dustin Poirier after he appeared in new Bud Light advertising.

Many customers called for the brand to be canceled when Bud Light launched an advertising campaign starring transgender campaigner Dylan Mulvaney and sent the influencer a can of the beer painted with Mulvaney's face.

However, that did not prevent the UFC from naming Bud Light the official beer of the MMA promotion late last year. UFC signed an agreement with Anheuser-Busch, the corporation behind Bud Light. The promotion no longer featured Modelo as a drink sponsor and instead opted for Bud Light.

Bud Light and the UFC had a prior partnership that lasted from 2008 to 2019, but this new, lucrative agreement marks the beginning of a new chapter in their partnership. As a result, the company suffered significant losses and faced boycotts from its customers, including UFC fans.

Poirier recently took to X and announced his partnership with the company. He captioned the post:

''Let’s go!!! Big things in store… now let’s get to work. #BudLightPartner''

Expand Tweet

Fans were disappointed with Poirier's partnership and promptly took to the comments section to express their dissatisfaction. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

''Come on man I know you filling your pocket but you know how we feel about this''

''I'm never drinking that anti American p*ss again. I expected more from you. Guess check was too good to keep your morals.''

''That’s a hard no from me! Make ur money but bud light is a dead brand.''

''I'm a big fan but that's a hard no for me.''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Dustin Poirier's post on X

In his last octagon outing, 'The Diamond' defeated Benoit Saint Denis via TKO in the second round at UFC 299 on March 9, showcasing his impressive performance.

Daniel Cormier responds to a possible bout between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier's victory at UFC 299 boosted his title hopes, as defending champion Islam Makhachev indicated interest in a potential fight.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Makhachev stated that he is willing to fight 'The Diamond' because he has no other elite opponents except Poirier for a potential bout in June 2024.

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier recently shared his opinion on the potential bout between Poirier and Makhachev. Viewing it as a win-win situation for the UFC, Cormier said:

''If Dustin Poirier wins, Dustin Poirier’s right back at the forefront of fighting by beating one of the more dominant champions. And if he loses, now you’re got a champion who just put two title defenses over Alexander Volkanovski in front of a win over Dustin Poirier.''

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (7:09):