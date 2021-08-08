"Never forget that" - Khamzat Chimaev grateful to Alexander Gustafsson for buying him shoes and clothes during financial crisis

Khamzat Chimaev gained prominence in the MMA world as one of the UFC’s breakout stars in 2020.

However, Chimaev’s rise to stardom was filled with several challenges. The Swedish fighter, who was born in Chechnya, has suggested that he’s in a much better place now than he was before joining the UFC.

Speaking to Frontkick.online, Khamzat Chimaev recalled a story about when Swedish UFC light heavyweight star Alexander Gustafsson bought him shoes and clothes back when Chimaev was struggling financially. Khamzat Chimaev also praised former UFC fighter Reza Madadi. Chimaev stated:

“One time, we go up on run with Alex (Alexander Gustafsson). My shoes was not so good because, like, trash brother. He see my shoes after training he say, ‘We go somewhere’. (He) buy me shoes, like, training stuff. I appreciate it. And Reza also, he helped us. So, like, when we didn’t have food, he always come with the food, and give us money, help us. Never forget that, never.”

Additionally, Khamzat Chimaev spoke about helping others now that he’s in a position to do so:

“One year ago, we didn’t have food to eat. Like, me and my brother Bilal was living here. Now, there’s a lot of guys here, like, from Chechnya and Dagestan, like, from Russia. And yeah, they come to the gym like start, they want to do something like I did, you know, like, from beginning. And many guys like, now, my time to help these guys. I help them. I happy to help these guys because that time was hard for me.

“My brothers helped me, like (Alexander) Gustafsson. He might sometimes buy for me, like, food and running shoes. You know, sometimes, clothes, to give me training clothes. Reza (Madadi) too; he was like, all the way he did help me with the food, like, with everything.”

Catch Frontkick.online's full video with Khamzat Chimaev below:

Khamzat Chimaev and Alexander Gustafsson have big fights ahead of them in 2021

Paul Craig (left); Li Jingliang (right)

Khamzat Chimaev is set to make his highly anticipated return after having dealt with serious health issues related to COVID-19.

‘Borz’ will fight Li Jingliang in a welterweight matchup at UFC 267 on October 30. Chimaev has vowed to capture UFC gold very soon.

Confirmed, UFC working on Khamzat Chimaev's (@KChimaev) return against Li Jingliang (@UfcJingliang) for UFC 267 in October. Not signed, but both sides are agreeable to it, per sources. The Wolf vs. The Leech at 170 pounds. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Alexander Gustafsson returns to light heavyweight in his next fight. ‘The Mauler’ is expected to fight Paul Craig in a pivotal light heavyweight matchup at UFC Fight Night 191 on September 4.

BREAKING 🚨 @AlexTheMauler 🇸🇪set to face @PCraigmma 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 at a UFC event on Sep. 4, according to sources close to the situation.



Light heavyweight bout. Location TBD.#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/zPDCcnuNx7 — Frontkick.online (@FrontkickOnline) July 1, 2021

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard