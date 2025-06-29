"Never let them take that away from you" - Israel Adesanya urges Tom Aspinall to treat next fight as true title defense

Former UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya has advised Tom Aspinall to treat his next fight as a legitimate title defense.

Ad

Aspinall was crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion after Jon Jones announced his retirement from the UFC. The Englishman is now expected to return to action later this year and face other contenders.

The 32-year-old previously captured the interim championship in 2023 and waited for a title unification bout to materialize ever since. However, his dream was fulfilled after Jones hung up his gloves.

Adesanya and Aspinall were present in attendance for UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena and had sat in closely. The two shared a wholesome moment, as 'The Last Stylebender' took the opportunity to advise the newly promoted champion to treat his next fight as a true title defense and told him that the interim strap meant something. He said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The interim title means something. If [Robert Whittaker] had beaten me, it would count as a defense for him. When you beat [someone] and defend your belt, it's a defense. Never let them take that away from you."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Israel Adesanya shares theory about Jon Jones' retirement

Israel Adesanya does not believe that Jon Jones has retired for good and believes that Jones will make a comeback in the future.

'The Last Stylebender' appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he stated that he believes 'Bones' will return to face Aspinall if the UFC presents an irresistible financial incentive. He added that Jones is merely "rage-baiting" fans.

Ad

"I think [Jones] will come back. It's just a drama of it... I had a look [at Jones' X posts] and I was just like, 'He's coming back.' This is all just what do they call it now? The kids call it rage-baiting. It's working."

Adesanya added:

"I think he'll fight Tom [Aspinall]. It's too much money. They offered him what $20-30 million, I heard. I think he'll come back. It'll even be bigger by the time he comes back 'cause Tom would have had like two fights or three and built up his own legacy as well."

Ad

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (24:04):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.