"Never looked better" - Daniel Cormier validates Stipe Miocic's preparation claims with insights from trilogy against the former champion

Former UFC multi-division champion Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, the upcoming heavyweight title clash set to headline UFC 295. The event will take place on November 11 at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ahead of the fight, Cormier uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he revealed a conversation he had with Miocic's team who said that the Ohio native was in the best shape of his life. 'DC' stated that MMA fans should expect a bulkier version of Miocic against Jones as opposed to the leaner version that fought Cormier in the last two fights of their trilogy.

Cormier added that the extra weight might prove beneficial for the 41-year-old in getting the better of Jones at UFC 295. Cormier said:

"I think the best Miocic is in the mid 240s and he's saying now that he's back around that weight. I spoke to someone in the Miocic camp, they told me, 'He's never looked better.' He looks huge, he looks big, he looks strong. Now is that gonna be enough? I don't know. I'm just giving you this information. I'm pulling the curtain back so you guys can understand that expect the Stipe Miocic from the title run as opposed to the guy we saw later, the small guy, the skinny guy. I remember watching people say Miocic didn't even look like the same person by the time him and I fought those last couple times because he was so slim. Expect him more bulky now and I believe that extra weight will help him."

Check out Cormier's comments from the 8:05 mark below:

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: How did Daniel Cormier fare against the two heavyweights?

Daniel Cormier has shared the octagon against both the UFC 295 headliners. Back in the day, 'DC' and Jon Jones had one of the most heated rivalries in the promotion's history.

The two faced off twice - at UFC 182 and UFC 214. 'Bones' won the first encounter via unanimous decision.

The second fight had a similar result as Jones knocked out Cormier in the third round. But the 36-year-old tested positive for turinabol metabolite and the result was overturned to a no-contest.

'DC' and Stipe Miocic faced off for the heavyweight title three times. Cormier won the first bout via first-round knockout. Miocic bounced back and went on to win the next two encounters against the 44-year-old.

