"Never would have thought" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele highlighting new UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev’s business venture

Fans reacted as Magomed Ankalaev revealed his business venture to UFC fighter interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele.

Ankalaev squared off with Alex Pereira at UFC 313 this past Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In a back-and-forth fight, the Dagestani secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory to unseat ‘Poatan’ from the light heavyweight throne.

Leading up to the event, Ankalaev was interviewed by Daniele. The newly crowned champion revealed that he owns a coffee shop named ‘ANKL,’ which left ‘Nina Drama’ astonished and excited about the business venture.

Following Ankalaev’s victory at UFC313, Daniele took to X and shared a clip of Ankalaev revealing his business venture, writing:

“Did you know UFC Champion Magomed Ankalaev owns a coffee shop? @AnkalaevM.”

This post sparked reactions from several MMA enthusiasts who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One fan expressed surprise, writing:

“Never would've thought.”

Another X user slammed Daniele for covering the same topics and not providing original content, commenting:

“Can you please try to be original with your content? I've seen three million people cover this coffee shop already.”

One MMA enthusiast expressed his happiness for Ankalaev, adding:

“That's awesome! A UFC champ with a coffee shop-Magomed Ankalaev is handling business inside and outside the octagon! Have you checked it out?”

Another fan congratulated the reigning light heavyweight champion, writing:

“That's awesome! Congrats Magomed on the victory!.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamdrama on X]

Nina-Marie Daniele responds to Diana Belbita’s 'Nina Drama Curse' accusations after Alex Pereira's loss to Magomed Ankalaev

UFC fighter Diana Belbita took to X and jokingly accused Nina-Marie Daniele of filming content with Alex Pereira, suggesting it affected his performance against Magomed Ankalaev and calling it a "curse" in a lighthearted manner.

Daniele noticed the post and evidently didn't see the funny side, clapping back at Belbita. The UFC interviewer pointed out that she had filmed videos with both Pereira and Ankalaev, questioning the claim.

She also took a jab at the strawweight fighter, suggesting she should focus on her upcoming fight rather than posting on social media:

“I respect you as a fighter so I won’t say anything bad. How am I a curse when I filmed as many videos with Alex as I did with Ankalaev? Please elaborate. You should focus more on training and less on tweeting negativity. Focus on your fight with Dione Barbosa… you have a tough challenge ahead. Wish you the best.”

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele’s X post below:

