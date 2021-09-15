"Never took a drug test" - Tyron Woodley reacts to claims that he and Jake Paul passed their pre-fight drug tests

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has shut down reports that he and Jake Paul passed their pre-fight drug tests. He claimed there were no such tests in the first place.

Two weeks after Showtime's August 29 pay-per-view, Woodley shared an MMA Junkie report that claimed he and Paul "passed their fight night urine tests." However, the 39-year-old claimed the story was false, stating:

"Never took a drug test."

'The Chosen One' placed blue cap emojis on his stories, implying that the story is not true. Cap is a slang term for lying.

Woodley also commented on MMA Junkie's Instagram post, insisting they weren't tested for PEDs.

According to the report, a member of the Ohio State Athletic Commission confirmed that urine samples collected from Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley came back negative for performance enhancers. As a result, speculation that the YouTube star has been using PEDs could be laid to rest.

Leading up to the event, Paul had mentioned he hadn't been tested yet despite the fight being only a few days away. That led to speculation from the likes of MMA personalities Firas Zahabi and Michael Bisping that 'The Problem Child' was using PEDs.

Woodley's claim, however, sowed seeds of doubt regarding Paul's performance. As of writing, MMA Junkie and the Ohio State Athletic Commission have yet to respond to Woodley's revelations.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rakes in 500,000 pay-per-view buys

Showtime's ballyhooed crossover event, headlined by YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former UFC champ Tyron Woodley, reportedly recorded an approximate 500,000 pay-per-view buys. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that the PPV buyrate for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is somewhere between 480,000 and 500,000 buys.

when they try to talk to you in the ring to intimidate you and then realize you’re 10x crazier pic.twitter.com/ZJq8DxxvJR — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 8, 2021

Paul improved his perfect pro boxing record to 4-0 after outworking the cage veteran for eight rounds. 'The Problem Child' secured a split decision victory after using his jab to outpoint his opponent.

Shortly after the fight, Woodley claimed he was robbed and demanded an immediate rematch. Paul agreed to run it back with 'The Chosen One' as long as he pushes through with their tattoo bet. However, there's no official word yet regarding a Paul-Woodley rematch.

