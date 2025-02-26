"New John Wick boss unlocked" - Fans react as Jon Jones goes full tactical mode, sharpens shooting skills in intense late-night training session

MMA enthusiasts have reacted to Jon Jones' latest video, where he is seen sharpening his shooting skills during a late-night training session.

Jones last entered the octagon to face former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. ‘Bones’ dominated the fight and secured a knockout victory in the third round, retaining his heavyweight crown.

However, it remains unclear whether Jones will return to fight Tom Aspinall for a unification bout or announce his retirement from the sport. While Aspinall has been actively demanding the fight, the heavyweight kingpin has shown little to no interest in the matchup.

Recently, Jones shared a video on Instagram, showcasing himself sharpening his shooting skills at night. The session appears to be for his upcoming movie. He captioned the post, writing:

“Locked in under the night lights, putting in work with some good people. Sharpening skills, having fun, and leveling up.”

This post is going viral, sparking reactions from MMA enthusiasts who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on Jones' shooting skills.

One fan slammed Jones for avoiding a title unification fight with Aspinall, writing:

“You will do anything but fight Tom won't you.”

Another Instagram user praised Jones' acting skills, commenting:

“Even in acting you are doing it gold, keep going champ.”

One user wrote:

“New John Wick boss unlocked.”

Another fan commented:

“Bet he still finds a way to eye poke someone.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

Dana White provides an update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall potential fight

UFC CEO Dana White recently went live on Instagram to announce the main event and fight cards for UFC 314 and UFC 315, along with Ilia Topuria’s official move to the lightweight division.

During the stream, a fan asked White about the highly anticipated Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight. The UFC boss assured fans that the fight is in the works, stating:

"Yes, you will. It's coming. Relax."

Check out Dana White's comments below (3:17):

