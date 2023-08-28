“New mythical fighter, Poatan Magomedov” - Alex Pereira shows improved wrestling in new training video amidst UFC title fight rumors, fans react

Fans are reacting after Alex Pereira posted a video of his training, which showed improved wrestling and takedown defense.

The former middleweight champion most recently earned a split decision win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 and is believed to be set to fight Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight championship in his next fight. 'Poatan' included a one-word caption that implied he's ready to go.

He wrote:

"CHAMA"

Alex Pereira has become quite an entertaining follow on social media as the stoic former two-division kickboxing champion continues to showcase his personality and sense of humor.

Fans weighed in with hilarious comments that insinuated that 'Poatan' could be on a path to becoming a Dagestani wrestler. Others expressed their excitement for a potential bout with former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomedov, writing:

"Poatanmedov" [@uhhvaimorrer - Instagram]

"New mythical fighter, Poatan Magomedov" [@nocturnal_therapist - Instagram]

"Alex shooting for a take down!!!!!!!" [ @bammer_man8 - Instagram]

"if Jon Jones teaches you how to wrestle, you will be unstoppable Poatan!!" [@diegoleizo - Instagram]

"He becoming a mma beast" [@1jorgeitoh - Instagram]

"You'll only get better the more you practice grappling and wrestling into your fighting style." [@nateharms1990 - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether Alex Pereira will showcase his wrestling should he fight Jiri Porchazka for the vacant light heavyweight championship or if he will depend on it for defense only.

Alex Pereira grateful after his win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

There was plenty of anticipation for Alex Pereira's light heavyweight debut as he fought former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

It was a back-and-forth bout that saw Blachowicz successfully takedown the former middleweight champion. But, 'Poatan' managed to regroup and applied pressure with his elite striking. He earned a split decision win and was grateful afterwards as he took to Instagram and shared a message for his team.

He wrote:

"I thank God for everything that is happening in my life, I thank for always putting good people in my path, thank you to all of you who support me, it was a hard fight but I overcame and come out with a good victory."