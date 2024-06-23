"New mythical fighter unlocked" - Fans react to Alexander Volkov's "mental game" of getting hair combed in between rounds against Sergei Pavlovich

Fans were left amused with Alexander Volkov's tactics during his fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh hosted the MMA promotion's first visit to the country on June 22.

Volkov and Pavlovich squared off in a highly anticipated heavyweight bout on the main card of the UFC Saudi Arabia. The bout lived up to expectations with a demonstration of impressive striking power, as both fighters are known for their ability to knock out opponents.

Renowned for his spectacular first-round finishes, Pavlovich came into the fight hoping to add more impressive moments to his record. But Volkov, a seasoned veteran, took a calculated risk to face Pavlovich.

Trending

However, Volkov was spotted getting his hair combed during the interval between rounds.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''*New mythical fighter unlocked*''

Another fan wrote:

''Mental game''

Other fans wrote:

''It’s a moral technique, every round his opponent is gonna get up and see him fresh and clean like nothing happened to him and that’s suppose to demoralize his opponent.''

''Knew he was winning when I seen this. Can't be getting kod after getting your hair done between rounds''

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of poll_mma's post on Instagram

Throughout the bout, Volkov used his considerable reach advantage to constantly land leg kicks and strong jabs on Pavlovich. Even though Pavlovich showed signs of strength, especially in the third round, he found it difficult to consistently narrow the distance to use his powerful hands.

Volkov's strategic hitting and attention to controlling the distance paid well. He delivered the cleanest strikes throughout the bout, bloodying Pavlovich's nose in the opening round.

Volkov defeated Pavlovich despite a late rally in the third round. The Russian's unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28) cemented his status as a heavyweight contender.

Expand Tweet

Alexander Volkov explains why he had his hair combed

Alexander Volkov put up a dominant performance against fellow Russian Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia.

The most memorable moment, though, was when Volkov had his hair styled during the intermission between rounds. The 35-year-old was questioned about this at the press conference held after the fight. He answered:

''I grew my hair out a little longer than I usually go into the fight, usually it's much shorter and so because of this long hair I was forced to bring with me on the team a special stylist, let's say like a styling coach and so he made sure to work hard for his money and I think he did really a great job because nothing was covering my eyes and I was able to work without any trouble.''

Check out Alexander Volkov's comments below (19:39):