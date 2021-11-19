"Live stream with the legend" - New UFC signee Muhammad Mokaev shares a moment with 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov 

Muhammad Mokaev recently had an interaction with Hasbulla Magomedov.

The new UFC signee took to Twitter to post a screenshot of an Instagram live stream, during which he shared an exchange with the Dagestani internet sensation. Branding Hasbulla a "legend," Mokaev wrote:

"Live stream with the legend."

On Wednesday, the UFC announced the signing of Muhammad Mokaev. The flyweight is a Dagestan native who is now fighting out of the United Kingdom. Mokaev, 21, joins the MMA's biggest promotion as the second-youngest fighter on the roster, behind China's Rong Zhu.

Speaking about 'The Punisher', UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard said:

"Muhammad is a flyweight I had been keeping an eye on for quite some time. He is very experienced at only 21 years old with almost 30 fights when you combine amateur and pro bouts. He is undefeated, dynamic and very charismatic. Mohammad sees himself as a flyweight Khabib. He is a perfect fit for this young, fun division."

Where did Muhammad Mokaev fight before joining UFC?

Muhammad Mokaev fought under the Brave CF banner before joining UFC. He turned professional in 2020 and made his debut against Glenn McVeigh. The Dagestani won via submission.

Alongside a no contest, he secured a further three finishes in four more appearances with Brave CF. 'The Punisher' last competed in September at Brave CF 54, where he defeated Blaine O'Driscoll.

Muhammad Mokaev has claimed to have a record of 30-0. During his impressive amateur career, Mokaev built a 23-0 resume. During that time, he won two junior bantamweight titles at the IMMAF World Championships in 2018 and 2019. His professional MMA record is currently at 6-0.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Mokaev claimed that he turned down an offer to fight on Dana White's Contender Series because he believed he deserved direct inclusion in the UFC.

Muhammad Mokaev is certainly seen as a bright prospect and a future star in the UFC. With his undefeated record, he is sure to take things up a notch in the flyweight division.

