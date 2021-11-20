"Make sure next time you reply to younger upcoming fighters" - New UFC signee Muhammad Mokaev shares old DM with UK-based MMA promotion Caged Steel

Muhammad Mokaev recently shared a DM revealing he contacted MMA promotion 'Caged Steel' several years ago for a fighting opportunity.

Mokaev took to his official Twitter account and revealed that he contacted MMA promotion Caged Steel when he did not have any fighting opportunities back in 2015. However, he did not receive any response from them. As luck would have it, 'The Punisher' contacted them again in 2019 and not only did he get selected, he also won a title the same year.

Speaking about his experience at Caged Steel, Muhammad Mokaev wrote:

"2015 I didn’t have any fights, I was looking for any organisation to give me opportunity, “Cage Steel” didn’t reply back then and in 2019 I fought on their organisation and won title at the Sheffield arena. Uncle Dana see u son…"

Muhammad Mokaev is a new signee in the flyweight division of the UFC. He is the second youngest fighter on the roster after Rong Zhu from China.

Before joining the UFC, 'The Punisher' fought under the banner of Brave CF. Mokaev boasts an impressive fighting resume with an amateur record of 23-0 which includes two IMMAF junior world champion titles and a pro MMA record of 6-0.

Muhammad Mokaev declined a fight on Dana White's Contender Series

Dagestan-born Muhammad Mokaev revealed that he turned down an offer to fight on Dana White's Contender Series.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Mokaev claimed he deserved a straight ticket to the UFC and did not need the Contender Series for media exposure. Mokaev was of the view that he was a bigger name in the sport in comparison to the fighters in the show.

The Dagestani said:

“I believe this one-hundred percent. I don’t need to go through the Contender Series to let people know about me. I deserve straight road to the UFC. Contender Series it’s like another show. It’s not even UFC. It’s like me fighting in the U.K. to make some nice performance and Dana White sees it and he picks me from the organization. I don’t want to go through Contenders, it looks like I’m not a built-up fighter yet. Maybe I don’t have as much exposed media as other guys. I know the guys who fight on the Contender Series, they’re not as big of a name as me, I believe.”

