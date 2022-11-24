Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler were involved in Fight of the Night, arguably the Fight of the Year, at UFC 281 on November 13. Both men took damage throughout the fight, but 'Iron' took the brunt of the cleaner shots.

Before their bout, both men were involved in an altercation at UFC 276 in July. There was bad blood from both sides heading into the bout.

Following their brawl, a microphone inside the octagon picked up on a heated exchange taking place between the two lightweights. At the time, most of the audio was cut out, but it was clear that tensions had not dissolved even after they made mincemeat of each other's faces.

New footage has emerged of the incident after the UFC posted UFC 281: The Thrill and the Agony on their YouTube account. In the video, Dustin Poirier can be seen saying the following after Chandler attempts to embrace him post-fight:

"This is my house. You f***ing stuck your fingers inside my mouth! You know what you did! I respect everything you've done, but this is my house."

Michael Chandler replied by saying this:

"Which one? Madison Square Garden? The Modelo sign? You see what I'm saying dude? Come here. If I come over and try to f***ing squash it, and you still f***ing... You're a douche."

Dustin Poirier maintained his record of never losing two fights in a row as he bounced back from his defeat to Charles Oliveira with a gutsy display at UFC 281.

Dustin Poirier speaks on his next opponent in the aftermath of Michael Chandler win

Dustin Poirier is coming off an impressive victory against Michael Chandler at UFC 281. After a back-and-forth affair, Poirier was able to capitalize on a wrestling scramble and take Chandler's back before submitting him via rear-naked choke.

'The Diamond' has accumulated one of the most well-respected resumes in modern MMA. In his last 9 fights, he has faced Conor McGregor x2, Max Holloway, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveria, and Chandler.

Dustin Poirier appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani following UFC 281, and spoke about what could be next regarding an opponent. 'The Diamond' said:

"I don't know man. I completed the violence triangle with finishing Gaethje, Eddie [Alvarez] and Chandler. I mean there's a bunch of fights that would be crazy matchups. I just don't know a name right now."

