"New year, new team, announcement tomorrow" - Georges St-Pierre drops massive hint about UFC return in 2021

Georges St-Pierre is going to make an announcement tomorrow, which could be about his much-anticipated UFC return.

GSP has tweeted a picture of himself in a face mask, training inside a cage. The tweet is captioned "New year, new team, announcement tomorrow. #zeroregrets".

Georges St-Pierre last fought in the UFC in 2017 when he defeated Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champion. He vacated the title a month later, announcing his retirement because of ulcerative colitis. He had revealed a year after that he had completely recovered from the disease, but was unsure if he would ever fight again. However, things have changed since then.

Rumors of GSP returning have been going around for months now, especially since he has kept himself in tremendous shape. However, Georges St-Pierre has himself said that there is only one fight that would cause him to bother to return to the octagon.

Georges St-Pierre: I'm not coming back for many fights

In an October interview to ESPN, Georges St-Pierre said that if he ever returned, it would be to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov only. Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz has also been hinting at the lightweight champion's potential return to fight Georges St-Pierre. GSP believes that fighting The Eagle is the scariest thing he can do at this stage of his career. But GSP also admitted to having mixed feelings about it.

"If I come back, it would be for one fight. And I need to take, for me, the biggest fish. And the one -- for me, I believe -- the top guy right now, the name is Khabib. As a fighter, the most exciting thing is to take the guy who seems invincible, unbeatable. He has the aura of invincibility. But it's also the scariest thing to do."

"If you would have asked me, 'Would you like to fight Khabib?' in the middle of my training session or right after when I'm in the gym and my adrenaline is up, I'd be like, 'Yeah, let's do it! I'm excited!' But then after I take a hot shower, I go eat, hang out, go back home and I'm thinking about all these dramas and stuff, I'm like, 'Hell no. I'm not going back into that zoo. Oh, no. I'm good where I am.' So I have a mixed feeling about it."