Newcomer to step in on 2.5-week notice against Manel Kape at UFC 293 after Kai Kara-France pulled out due to concussion: Report

Flyweight prospect Manel Kape was scheduled to clash against former title challenger Kai Kara-France at UFC 293 in Australia. However, the matchup has now fallen through with Kara-France pulling out after having suffered a concussion in training last weekend.

The UFC did an excellent job of finding a short-notice replacement, allowing Kape to remain a part of the card. Felipe dos Santos will now make his promotional debut against 'Starboy' at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on September 10. The booking was first reported by Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting.

Expand Tweet

Undefeated in seven professional outings, 'Lipe Detona' was originally scheduled to fight Luciano Pereira at DWCS tomorrow. However, the matchup was canceled during today's weigh-ins as dos Santos secured himself a booking against the number ten-ranked UFC flyweight by a stroke of fate.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France is currently on a two-fight skid he'll be looking to end as soon as he can return to action. Announcing his withdrawal from UFC 293, 'Don't Blink' said on Instagram:

“I just wanted to come on here and give you guys an update. Unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from my next fight in Sydney, Australia: UFC 293. I suffered a concussion over the weekend in training. I’ve been speaking to my coaches, my team, and my family. They all think it’s the right decision to put my health first."

Catch Kara-France's comments below:

Manel Kape certainly deserves credit for accepting a short-notice booking against a promotional newcomer when he was preparing for a huge leap up in competition against the number 5 ranked flyweight contender. 'Starboy' will be looking to build on a three-fight winning streak that includes two highlight-reel first-round stoppages.