Newly minted atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja on ONE Fight Night 20 triumph: "That was a great fight"

Newly crowned ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja said she enjoyed her last fight, not only because she emerged victorious, but also it turned out to be an overall great fight.

'The Queen' defeated erstwhile titleholder Janet Todd by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8 in Thailand to become the undisputed atomweight kickboxing queen.

She was dominant for much of the scheduled five-round title match, punctuated by scoring a standing eight count on her Japanese-American opponent in the final round to seal the win.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in an interview, Phetjeeja shared her thoughts on what took place in her showdown with Todd, saying:

"That was a great fight. I feel the fight, as an overall, it was a very impressive fight to me. I achieved what I set my mind on. It was Janet's last fight, too."

Check out what she had to say below:

The win at ONE Fight Night 20 extended Phetjeeja's impressive run so far in ONE Championship, which currently stands at six straight victories in just a year.

Todd, meanwhile, hang her gloves after the title match as she moves on to the next chapter of her life. She ended her five-year ONE career with a 7-3 record, where she also became atomweight kickboxing world champion and interim atomweight Muay Thai titleholder.

Phetjeeja also eyeing MMA world title

Phetjeeja is looking to add more world titles in her list of accomplishments, among which, from the multifaceted sport of mixed martial arts.

In the lead-up to the contest, Phetjeeja told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview that she is also working on her MMA skills, just as she competes in kickboxing and Muay Thai, with the aim of eventually vying for a world title.

She said:

"I think it would be a benefit for me to like, you know, just keep training it [MMA]. I'll try training it and maybe I'll get ready in one or two years. Maybe I'll go after the MMA belt, too."

Watch the interview below:

Currently holding the ONE atomweight MMA world title is Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex, who is set to defend it against Filipino challenger Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand.