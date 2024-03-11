Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on champ vs. champ showdown with red-hot Phetjeeja: “You can expect war”

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is open to battling fellow titleholder Phetjeeja in an all-champion clash. And she said when that happens, fight fans can expect a war.

The 25-year-old Brazilian champion successfully defended her world title at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in Thailand. She defeated Spanish challenger Cristina Morales by unanimous decision.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues dug deep in her title defense after breaking her right hand in the opening round. The injury affected her push early on, but when she found her groove, she was not to be stopped. After 15 minutes of top-caliber action, all the judges gave their nod to the Phuket Fight Club standout.

In a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Rodrigues was asked about a possible showdown with the streaking Phetjeeja, to which she answered in the affirmative while underscoring that it is going to be a barnburner.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said:

“You can expect war. Of course, it’s not going to be easy but I'm going to come with my best version and you can expect the best of me.”

Watch the interview below:

Phetjeeja incidentally was also among the big winners at ONE Fight Night 20 when she became the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion by defeating erstwhile divisional queen Janet Todd.

She won by unanimous decision to become the new world champion while also extending her undefeated run in ONE Championship to six straight.

ONE Fight Night 20 was played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and featured an all-female card to mark International Women’s Day. Its replay is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Pheteeja sees showdown with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues as inevitable

While Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is down for a showdown with Phetjeeja, so is the latter, who even considers it inevitable.

The 22-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout fighter shared this in the lead-up to ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8, where she eventually went on to become the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Phetjeeja highlighted that with Rodrigues and her among the top fighters in the atomweight lane, their paths are expected to cross at some point. And she said when that happens she likes her chances, telling the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“I think it's inevitable for me and Allycia to face each other one day and I don't know, I think I'll be really happy to face her one day. We'll see how it goes.”

Adding:

“I'm not sure [about becoming a two-sport world champion in the future] but if I do face Allycia soon I'm sure I'll get it.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 20, Phetjeeja was commanding throughout her five-round unification bout against former world champion Janet Todd, punctuated by scoring an eight-count on the veteran American fighter in the last round with a low kick-right hand combination.