"News to me" - Tyson Fury's wife Paris left visibly concerned after hearing about Oleksandr Usyk rematch clause for the first time from media

Tyson Fury's wife Paris was shocked to know the rematch clause for the potential fight between Usyk and Fury.

The WBC heavyweight champion of the world won a very close fight against Francis Ngannou on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The media attention for the fight was very extensive and Paris Fury was in the midst of it all. The wife of the former Unified heavyweight champion of the world gave her reaction to learning about the rematch clause for the fight against Usyk:

"Two Usyk fights, there's two is there? That's news to me, thanks for telling me that. I thought I had him home after that, I thought that was the end of it."

She added:

"Of course it will be, I never thought of that, of course it will, it will be contracted, they'll have to have a rematch."

The pair have reportedly signed an agreement for a unification fight. Oleksandr Usyk is the current unified heavyweight champion of the world and Tyson Fury holds the WBC heavyweight title. The winner of the fight will get the unified heavyweight champion status and the fight is something fans have been asking for for a long time.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 3:45 onwards):

Francis Ngannou reveals why he danced in front of Tyson Fury after knocking him down

Francis Ngannou put on one of the best performances of his life inside the boxing ring against arguably one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Ngannou had 'The Gypsy King' lost inside the ring and even managed to knock him down in the third round and dance in front of him. 'The Predator' revealed why he reacted that way after the knockdown, per Michael Benson on Twitter:

"When we touched gloves, he was like, 'Let me take you to school.' I was like, 'You motherf***er, you're not taking me to school.' That's why when I knocked him down, I was dancing in front of him, 'You're a bad professor motherf***er. Who is taking who to school?' It looks like I was the one taking him to school."

Take a look at the video:

Even though Tyson Fury lost a round 8-10, he still managed to win the fight via split decision. Fight fans have called the fight the biggest robbery in the history of the sport to save the face of Fury who is considered the face of boxing.