“Next fight must be even better” - Superlek vows to enter a new level when he faces Jonathan Haggerty in Denver

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is never one to be satisfied.

Despite a scientific masterclass in his last match, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion desires to reach another level when he challenges two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty in Denver.

Superlek is coming off a brilliant unanimous decision win over fellow Thai slugger Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68, and he vowed to be a better fighter when he challenges Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168: Denver.

Trending

In an Instagram post, Superlek thanked his supporters and the team behind him for their support in his preparation for Kongthoranee.

He then turned his attention to his September 6 super fight against Haggerty at Ball Arena.

"Thank you for all the support you gave me last night. I successfully completed another fight and secured another victory. Though it may not have been perfect, I appreciate your support. I look forward to seeing you at the next fight. The next fight must be even better, SPL ⚡️. I also want to extend my thanks to everyone working behind my success."

Superlek has been riding a strong run of form, and his unanimous decision win over Kongthoranee was his 10th straight win and 14th overall in ONE Championship.

He now plans to extend that run, and claim a second world title, when he takes on Haggerty in his first fight on American soil.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, is on a six-fight winning streak and holds wins over Thai legend Nong-O Hama, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, and most recently Felipe Lobo.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are available at Ticketmaster.

Superlek takes lessons from his super fight against Takeru

Superlek Kiatmoo9 certainly raised his star power in 2024 after he battered Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 this past January.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion was at his dominant best when he retained the gold against Takeru in Tokyo that night.

Nevertheless, Superlek left Japan with another win and an important piece of technique he learned from Takeru.

Superlek ultimately used that technique, Takeru's patented body kicks, when he dominated Kongthoranee in Bangkok.

"In every fight, I learn something. I often rewatch my fights and, you know, I’ve learned some things. I’ve seen Takeru doing the body kicks and I’ve learned to also do that as well."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback