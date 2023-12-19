Next UFC event: Resolution to watch more combat? Here’s where the UFC kicks off 2024

The next UFC event seems to be all set to follow the MMA organization's tradition of starting the year with a bang. The UFC put forth a number of exciting events in the 2023 calendar year.

With the promotion looking to continue its success story, the first event of 2024 has been booked to be headlined by a showdown between 205-pound KO artists.

The UFC's final event of 2023 was UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington on December 16, 2023. The next UFC event is set to take place on January 13, 2024, which would mark the UFC's first event of 2024. It'll be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Russia's Magomed Ankalaev and Brazil's Johnny Walker previously clashed at UFC 294 in October 2023. Their matchup ended in a No Contest (NC) after Ankalaev landed an illegal knee strike on Walker.

The UFC subsequently booked Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker to face off in a rematch, which will serve as the headlining matchup of the next UFC event, the UFC's first event of 2024.

The next UFC event, UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 (aka UFC Vegas 84), will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on January 13, 2024.

The next UFC event: First UFC fight card of 2024 to feature multiple action-packed matchups

In addition to the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker rematch, the UFC Fight Night card promises to feature several other exciting matchups. A rematch between flyweight contenders Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape is likely to be the card's co-headlining fight.

Furthermore, the UFC event will witness the return of veteran MMA star Jim Miller, who'll take on Gabriel Benitez in a lightweight bout. The fight card would also consist of a women's bantamweight clash between Ketlen Vieira and Macy Chiasson. Moreover, MMA legend and former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski has been roped in to face Waldo Cortes-Acosta at the event.

The UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker card, akin to any other fight card, is subject to change. As of this writing, the updated fight card, as highlighted on the UFC's official website, reads as follows:

Light heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Flyweight bout: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape

Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez

Women's bantamweight bout: Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson

Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista

Middleweight bout: Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight bout: Bassil Hafez vs. Preston Parsons

Bantamweight bout: Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos

Women's bantamweight bout: Yana Santos vs. Norma Dumont

Bantamweight bout: Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus

Lightweight bout: Tom Nolan vs. Nikolas Motta

Flyweight bout: Felipe Bunes vs. Denys Bondar

Featherweight bout: Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva

