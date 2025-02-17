Canelo Alvarez's upcoming fight against Terence Crawford has boxing enthusiasts excited. The match pits two of the sport's most talented fighters, Alvarez, with his unbeatable defense and Crawford, with his power and versatility.

Reggie Bush, the former NFL star and a big boxing fan, was recently asked about the fight by The Schmo. Bush shared his thoughts on why this matchup is fascinating and compared the two fighters' styles, highlighting Canelo’s exceptional defense and Crawford’s power-punching ability.

Bush said he believes this fight stands out as a technical battle between two fighters at the peak of their careers:

"I actually like this fight better [referring to the previous fight of Jake Paul vs. Alvarez] than Canelo with Terence Crawford cuz you're going to get two dogs, two guys, very talented individuals. I mean, Canelo, he's just a great fighter, man. He's so smooth, and his defense—I think that's the thing that stuck out to me—is Canelo's defense, his head movement. It's literally nearly impossible to hit this guy, you know?"

Bush and his wife Lilith, made a playful bet on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight. If Reggie loses, Lilit plans to make him wash dishes for a week, joking that it’s hard to get him to do it even for one day:

"Washing dishes for a week—we know how hard it is to get him to do it just for one day. No, he does it a lot, but I don't want to do it at all. So if he loses, then I can just use that as an excuse.."

Check out Bush and Lilith's comments below (2:31):

Teofimo Lopez breaks down Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: will age and weight hold Crawford back?

Teofimo Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion, has weighed in on the potential super-fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, offering a critical perspective on how age and weight could impact the matchup.

Lopez, known for his sharp boxing IQ and outspoken nature, has raised concerns about Crawford’s ability to compete at the highest level, particularly against a powerhouse like Alvarez:

"You know, I seen him at 154 although he hasn't fought for that time span since the Spencer fight. I noticed that his legs are too old. His movement from the waist up is good, it's still on point, but his legs—if you don't have legs in the sport, I mean look at Manny Pacquiao, one of the best, arguably the most iconic fighter that we've ever seen and conquered decades of eras. And when he lost his legs, we saw a lot of losses in him. It has a lot to do with activity, you know? I think that's another thing, doing too much activity and plus old age. Crawford's 37, yeah, you old as f**k Crawford."

Check out Lopez's comments in the video below:

