'Nice shirt' - The wholesome moment Francis Ngannou didn't know how to handle a Stipe Miocic compliment

Francis Ngannou will make his second bid for the UFC heavyweight title against champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 260. Ngannou lost his first title shot against Miocic via decision at UFC 220.

In a press conference following the fight, Stipe Miocic was seen complimenting Francis Ngannou's shirt. The Predator, however, was overwhelmed at the gesture and looked lost for words. Ngannou stared, almost in disbelief, as Miocic emphasized -

"Nice shirt. No seriously, looks good man. It’s a nice shirt seriously."

Francis Ngannou was surprised by Miocic's cordial nature and offered to pick a shirt for him if he needed a change in the future. Expressing his desire for a rematch, Francis Ngannou replied -

"I mean. Yes, I agree but…I mean I am just wondering how are you, like…so nice? Next time, if you want to change shirt, let me pick someone to you. I mean before our next fight because I have my revenge against you. It was a good fight by the way."

Francis Ngannou has gone on a spectacular four-fight win streak since losing the UFC 220 headliner against Stipe Miocic. Ngannou has made a name as one of the scariest punchers in the sport, having shut the lights out on his last four opponents within 71 seconds.

Stipe Miocic, meanwhile, will look to build on his legacy as the greatest heavyweight of all time, after back-to-back victories against former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

Francis Ngannou vs Stipe Miocic 1

Francis Ngannou lost his first title shot in a lopsided contest against Stipe Miocic. Ngannou managed to land a heavy uppercut early on and a quick TKO looked likely. However, Miocic was able to recover and land some heavy shots of his own. Miocic also secured two takedowns in the first round while Ngannou began to tire as the fight progressed.

We have NEVER seen Francis Ngannou like this before 😳



Stipe Miocic has put on a champion's display 👏 #UFC220 pic.twitter.com/myfDxZLh4v — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 21, 2018

From then on it was complete domination from the champion as he spent most of the fight in top position. Though Ngannou stunned Miocic with a hard right in the third round, Miocic recovered yet again and quickly put Ngannou on his back.

Stipe Miocic sailed to victory while Francis Ngannou wasn't able to land a single strike in the entire fourth round.