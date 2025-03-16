Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny Full Video Highlights: Hard Days Night

Nick Ball broke down the warrior-spirited TJ Doheny to retain his WBA featherweight world title. In June 2024, Ball captured the WBA featherweight world title with a split decision against Ray Ford. Four months later, he defended his throne for the first time with a tenth-round stoppage against Ronny Rios.

Doheny's game plan was clear from the opening round. He wanted to slow down the pace and prevent Ball from overwhelming him with forward pressure and punching volume. The tension rose dramatically between Ball and Doheny after the first round.

Doheny held on to Ball a little too long after the bell. Ball retaliated by kicking him in the leg, before Doheny dropped to the ground and created a dramatic scene. Following Round 2, Ball concluded his feeling-out process and started breaking down Doheny with ruthless aggression.

In Round 9, Ball threw Doheny to the ground for a second time. The champion was previously warned, so he had a point taken away this time.

The point deduction ultimately didn't make a difference. Ball battered Doheny for every round until the challenger's corner threw in the towel following the tenth frame.

Nick Ball's second WBA featherweight title defense extended his professional boxing record to 22-0-1. TJ Doheny dropped to 26-6.

Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny video highlights

TJ Doheny showcases some of his dance moves backstage moments away from an intense battle with Nick Ball.

Ball has his hands wrapped for his main event against Doheny.

Ball finishes up his warmup with his trainer.

Ball made the walk to the ring for his second WBA featherweight world title defense.

Following the first round, Doheny refused to let go of Ball. The champion retaliated with a leg kick, sending Doheny to the ground.

Ball started building momentum and increasing his pressure in Rounds 5 and 6.

Ball throws Doheny to the canvas in the ninth round. The referee took a point away from Ball after previously warning him.

The ball goes for the finish in Round 10. Doheny manages to survive.

Doheny's corner has seen enough. They called the fight after the 11th round. Ball retained his WBA featherweight world title.

